Capricorn Coast's Sail Inn gets TripAdvisor gong

GETTING IT RIGHT: Pat Lilleboe has added a personal touch with his artwork at the Sail Inn in, Yeppoon.

YEPPOON'S Sail Inn has received a much sought-after TripAdvisor Certificate of Excellence, bringing a greater level of confidence for guests.

Bob and Lisa Lilleboe bought Sail Inn, on James Street, 16 months ago and since then the business has continued to grow.

Their son, Pat Lilleboe, has been managing the motel and has added his own flair to the already established accommodation service.

Keeping it local and in line with the rich arts environment on the Capricorn Coast, when you stay at the Sail Inn each room has one of Pat's original artworks on display.

If you are on Facebook you may have seen one of their silly selfies showing off what to expect at the Sail Inn.

The Lilleboes are new to the accommodation industry but they must be doing something right as this is the first time the motel has received a Certificate of Excellence from Trip Advisor.

Pat said the award meant a lot because it meant they were getting it right.

"It is like having a stamp of approval. Guests and visitors to the region do check reviews and the responses to those reviews before they travel these days and positive reviews are vital to continual support,” he said. "We have had some guests tell us they have checked reviews and opted not to stay with some accommodation services because they had read negative reviews.”

TripAdvisor vice president of industry marketing, Heather Leisman, said she was excited to announce the recipients of the 2018 Certificate of Excellence, which celebrates businesses that have consistently received strong praise and ratings from travellers.

"This recognition allows us to publicly honour businesses that are actively engaging with customers and using feedback to help travellers identify and confidently book the perfect trip,” she said.

The Certificate of Excellence is now in its eighth year and accounts for the quality, quantity and recency of reviews submitted by travellers on TripAdvisor over a 12-month period.

To qualify, a business must maintain an overall TripAdvisor bubble rating of at least four out of five, meet a minimum number of reviews and must have been listed on TripAdvisor for at least 12 months.