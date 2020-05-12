Capricorn Enterprise pays it forward with holiday

Capricorn Coast sightseers take in the awesome views at Turtle Lookout at the Bluff Point Walking Track

Capricorn Enterprise is the latest organisation to jump on the ‘Pay it Forward’ bandwagon, a trend that has swept the region during the COVID-19 crisis.

Originating in coffee shops and now moving into the tourism industry, the trend has resulted in members of the community giving back to ­deserving individuals, with free coffees or in this case, a potential holiday.

The competition was launched last Friday, May 8 and gives local residents and visitors the chance to pay it forward by nominating someone they know who may be in need of a holiday.

Nominees will then go in the draw to win one of three getaways; Reef to Rainforest, Coast to Country or Outback to Reef, valued at up to $1000.

Despite only being launched late last week, the competition has already reached an impressive 268 entries from locals and intrastate travellers keen to acknowledge the important people in their life.

Capricorn Enterprise designed the competition to give back to tourism operators in the region as well as community members by purchasing prizes from more than 20 local operators including accommodation, dining and attractions.

Successful nominees will be drawn each week and full terms and conditions are available via the Visit Capricorn Facebook Page.