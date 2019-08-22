Capricorn Food and Wine Festival back for another year

CHEERS: Chris Ireland, Rhianna Rochford and Callan Buchholz at the Capricorn Food and Wine Festival launch

CHEERS: Chris Ireland, Rhianna Rochford and Callan Buchholz at the Capricorn Food and Wine Festival launch Jann Houley

THE WAIT is almost over for Central Queensland foodies, sommeliers and music lovers as the 2019 Capricorn Food and Wine Festival is only weeks away.

Kicking off on September 26 to 29, the Rockhampton Riverbank will transform into a culinary delight celebrating the region's hospitality, music and tourism scene.

Now in its seventh year, the event promises to showcase the best food, wine and local produce in the region.

The core focus of the festival is to "engage and celebrate our local community and produce, as well as attracting visitors to experience what our diverse region has to offer” according to festival organisers.

Festival producer Rhiannan Rochford expected this year's event to be the "biggest and best the region has seen”.

"This year the festival will play host to over 12 signature events across the three days,” she said.

"The ever-popular Long Lunch is returning, along with the Twilight Tastings, Beer Schools, Ladies of the Vine Afternoon Soiree and Laneway Degustations. Shane Bailey of the Boathouse Noosa and Beef Australia will also join the festival for a master-class which is not to be missed.

"Festival-goers just wanting to soak up the ambience of the festival and Riverbank can sip your way through 'Cork and Fork Lane' and enjoy all the delights the foodies have to offer.”

Triple M will present a new attraction to the festival this year called Rockin Reds. Southern Cross Austero's general manager Matthew Wex said the addition will see a full musical line up across the festival.

"We have locked in acts such as The Short Fall Rocks, Relic and Maddi and Hoppers to entertain the crowds and showcase local musical talent.”

Rockhampton Region mayor Margaret Strelow said the Capricorn Food and Wine Festival has well and truly cemented its reputation as a favourite, and will become a must-do event on Rockhampton's social calendar.

"It's no surprise to see ticket sales are up on last year,” Cr Strelow said.

"We have watched this event grow bigger every year ... The event's economic impact on the region last year was well over $600,000.

"This included 1400 visitor nights, over 5000 attendees and over 9000 cashless transactions at the event, which proves time and time again that this festival is an absolute must do.”

Cr Strelow wanted to see Rocky delicacies such as beef and barra making their way onto festival-goers' plates during the event.

Information and tickets can be found on the website at capfoodandwine.com.au.