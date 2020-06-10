Capricorn Food and Wine Festival forges ahead for 2020

Callan Buchholz at the launch of the 2020 Capricornia Food and Wine Festival.

CAPRICORN Food and Wine Festival is moving ahead with plans to be big as a possible, pending crowd limits in place.

The event is to be held in September, at which point there is expected to be an at least 100 person limit in place.

“We aren’t sure what the landscape will look like once we get to our event because it has been changing daily, weekly and monthly,” event organiser Callan Buchholz said.

“With the road map the government has for July they are looking at up to 100 people at events, if and when that does occur, that does tick off a lot of our signature events we have in and around our festival grounds.

Vicky Miers, Leonie Hayes and Tracy Sweeney at the 2019 Capricorn Food and Wine Festival.

“It is all going to come down to what capacity we are able to deliver as a festival grounds.

“We will deliver whatever we can, if it’s only for 500 people, we will deliver for 500, if it’s only 100, we will have ticketed events.”

While the format of the festival itself may need to be altered, the quality will remain the same.

“We are really excited to offer our region the same great boutique food and wine experiences they have come to expect, while recognising the social distancing practises that will be in place at that time,” Mr Buchholz said.

With major events like Rockhampton Agricultural Show and Rockhampton River Festival cancelled, the event will be focused more than ever on delivering for the community.

“Our ultimate goal is to entertain as many people as possible while abiding by the parameters,” Mr Buchholz said.

The Capricorn Food and Wine Festival

“The focus of the festival will remain on showcasing local produce and musical talent, while promoting tourism in our region, which is more important now than ever before.”

The festival is now in its eighth year, having grown exponentially over the years.

in 2019, 7654 individuals attending with 10,654 attendances. The total visitor spend attributed to staging the 2019 Food and Wine Festival led to a direct impact of $437,504. and a $1,266,000 economic impact to the Rockhampton region.

This year’s event will host more than 12 signature events across the three days.

The ever-popular long lunch is returning along with twilight tastings, beer schools, ladies of the wine afternoon soiree and beef degustation.

Entertainment at the Capricorn Food and Wine Festival

Celebrity chef, Beef Australia’s Shane Bailey, will headline a masterclass, along with fan-favourite chef Matt Golinski who will serve up a boutique dishes.

There will also be the Cork and Fork Lane on the riverbank for festival-goers to enjoy all the delights of the festival.