29°
News

Capricorn Food and Wine Festival gig guide

TODAY

12.30pm: Sportman's Lunch

12.30pm: Headrick's Lane - Ladies of the Vine Champagne High Tea

2pm:

The Band of the First Regiment Royal Australian Artillery

4PM:

Shane Bailey - Noosa Boathouse

4.30PM:

Adam D'Sylva - Coda, Tonka, Melbourne

5.15PM:

Nicole Stevenson - MasterChef 2017

6PM:

Dominique Rizzo - Putia Pure Food Kitchen, Brisbane

7PM:

CQUniversity Conservatorium of Music - featuring Aarron Symonds

9.15PM:

CKNU, Brisbane

TOMORROW

12.15PM:

Roel von Camp - Headrick's Lane

1PM:

Alyssa Constable - The Stirling

1.45PM:

Nicole Stevenson - MasterChef 2017

2.30PM:

Dominique Rizzo - Putia Pure Food Kitchen, Brisbane

3.15PM:

Adam D'Sylva - Coda, Tonka, Melbourne

4PM:

Kids in the Kitchen - Shane Bailey

4.45PM:

Michael Nelson - Beaches Restaurant

For more information, check out the festival website: Capricorn Food and Wine Festival 2017

Topics:  capricorn food and wine festival quay st riverbank whatson

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
Three men busted with drugs locked out police in raid

Three men busted with drugs locked out police in raid

THEY spotted police, so they slammed the door, locked it and refused to answer when the officers knocked, leaving the officers only one option to gain access.

Massive company's Australian expansion could be windfall for CQ

DEAR MR PRATT: Rockhampton Mayor Margaret Strelow and Senator Murray Watt have written to Visy Industries CEO Anthony Pratt urging him to expand into CQ.

Senator and Mayor roll out the welcome mat to lure in investment.

Young women more hopeful to gain employment

STRENGTH BUILT: Kirra Tagg and Brittany Doyle-Jansen say they are much more confident after graduating from Women's Health Centre Rockhampton's Confident, Inspired and Ready for Work project.

"They prepared us for everything.”

Political powers to dine with Rocky business leaders

PAULINE Hanson's One Nation Party has a new Queensland leader, with the Senator promoting new recruit and Buderim MP Steve Dickson to the top job.

Annastacia Palaszczuk, Tim Nicholls and Pauline Hanson will hit CQ

Local Partners