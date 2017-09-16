Capricorn Food and Wine Festival gig guide

TODAY
12.30pm: Sportman's Lunch
12.30pm: Headrick's Lane - Ladies of the Vine Champagne High Tea
2pm:The Band of the First Regiment Royal Australian Artillery
4PM:Shane Bailey - Noosa Boathouse
4.30PM:Adam D'Sylva - Coda, Tonka, Melbourne
5.15PM:Nicole Stevenson - MasterChef 2017
6PM:Dominique Rizzo - Putia Pure Food Kitchen, Brisbane
7PM:CQUniversity Conservatorium of Music - featuring Aarron Symonds
9.15PM:CKNU, Brisbane
TOMORROW
12.15PM:Roel von Camp - Headrick's Lane
1PM:Alyssa Constable - The Stirling
1.45PM:Nicole Stevenson - MasterChef 2017
2.30PM:Dominique Rizzo - Putia Pure Food Kitchen, Brisbane
3.15PM:Adam D'Sylva - Coda, Tonka, Melbourne
4PM:Kids in the Kitchen - Shane Bailey
4.45PM:Michael Nelson - Beaches Restaurant
For more information, check out the festival website: Capricorn Food and Wine Festival 2017