Capricorn Food and Wine festival sets sizzling scene

LOCAL produce will be the focus of the sixth annual Capricorn Food and Wine Festival, which kicks off this evening.

The festival will be held largely in the Riverside Precinct, sitting between Denham and William St, with Quay St remaining open.

There will be a great selection of food on offer, along with the best beer, ciders, wines, spirits and liquors. Olive Catering, Tzar Pizza, Chapter, Thailicious, That Wholefood Place, Archer Cottage Cheese, Dawson Valley Free Range, The Picnickery, Toro's Paella Bar and more are amongst the line- up of food vendors set to tempt festival goers this year.

On the entertainment side, headliners include Silky Fuzz with the diverse Scott Foden, Denvah Baker-Moller and Kyle & Celeste. Singer-songerwriter siblings Angelo and Ryan Conway of The Short Fall will also play, as will Jesse Morris Band and singer and bass guitarist Aarron Symonds.

Casually walk down the Cork and Fork Lane with your CFWF glass in hand and enjoy visiting the stalls and take advantage of your entry pass and sit down and listen to the master classes.

Free cooking demonstrations will be also be on offer.

For the those looking for something intimate and sophisticated, there will be plenty of ticketed events to choose from.

This year the festival will again be cashless. Bring your chip-based card and get ready to "tap and go”.