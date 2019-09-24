Menu
The Capricorn Food and Wine Festival
Capricorn Food & Wine Festival 2019

Maddelin McCosker
24th Sep 2019 2:07 PM
WITH the 2019 Capricorn Food and Wine Festival just days away, we have put together a complete guide of all you‘ll need to know for the festival.

Quay Street and the Riverside precinct is set to be a hub of activity from Thursday through to Sunday night.

Some of the region’s best culinary talent, winemakers, craft brewers and spirit producers will all come together in one place.

Here’s the run down for this weekends festival, including a program, road closure details, stall details and more.

Rockhampton's riverfront during the Capricorn Food and Wine Festival.
FESTIVAL PROGRAM:

Thursday:

6.30pm — 10pm: Let The Fun be Gin! (Capricorn Food & Wine Launch Party)

Friday:

5pm — 7pm: James Gallagher Band

5pm — LATE: Twilight Tastings

5pm — LATE: Festival Grounds

5pm — LATE: Music — Festival Main Stage

5.15pm — 6pm: Reds for all Occasions (Masterclass*)

6.15 — 7pm: White Wines from Around the World (Masterclass*)

7pm — 9pm: Indigo Electric

7.15 — 8pm: Rose Revolution (Masterclass*)

8.30pm — 9.30pm: Whiskeys from the UK (Masterclass*)

9pm — 11pm: Silky Fuzz

Map of the 2019 Capricorn Food and Wine Festival grounds.
Saturday:

12.30pm — 2pm: Chef’s Table with Adam Dundas Taylor

2pm — 5pm: Ladies of the Vine Afternoon Soiree

2pm — LATE: Festival Grounds

2.30pm — 3.30pm: Saleyards Distillery Gin Masterclass

2.30pm — 5.30pm: Beer & Brass

3pm — 4.30pm: Chef’s Table with Glen Barratt

3.45pm — 4.45pm: Saleyards Distillery Run Masterclass

5pm — 9.30pm: Brazilian BBQ with the Brazzo Boys

5pm — 5.45pm: Little Creatures Beer School Session 1

5.30pm — 7.30pm: The Short Fall Rocks!

5.30pm — LATE: Rockin Reds

6pm — 6.45pm: Little Creatures Beer School Session 2

7.15pm — 7.45pm: Brown Brothers Wine Masterclass

7.30pm — 9.30pm: Relic

9.30pm — 11.30pm: Maddi and the Hoopers

Sunday:

12pm — 3pm: The Long Lunch with Shane Bailey

  • All Masterclasses will be held under the Boathouse.

ROAD CLOSURES:

For the safety of event organisers and the community, please see the below road closures.

4am Thhursday September 26 to 4am Monday September 30: FULL ROAD CLOSURE — Quay St (Between William and Denham Streets)

4am Thursday September 26 to 4am Monday September 30: PARTIAL CLOSURE — Westbound lane and carparks on southern side of Denham Street, between Quay St and Quay lane.

