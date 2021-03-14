Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
RACQ Capricorn rescue was tasked to a multi vehicle accident on the Capricorn Highway approximately 10 kilometres west of Duaringa this morning.
RACQ Capricorn rescue was tasked to a multi vehicle accident on the Capricorn Highway approximately 10 kilometres west of Duaringa this morning.
News

Capricorn Highway blocked after two truck and vehicle crash

Vanessa Jarrett
14th Mar 2021 10:49 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Two trucks and a vehicle collided this morning, March 14, blocking the Capricorn Highway near Duaringa.

The incident was reported to emergency services at 7.30am, 10kms west of Duaringa.

It involved a b-double truck and single cab ute colliding head-on, causing significant damage to both vehicles.

It was reported one patient was entrapped and the RACQ Capricorn Rescue Helicopter Service was tasked to attend.

The patient was flown in a stable condition to Rockhampton Hospital.

Two other patients were assessed by paramedics, one declined transport and one was taken to Rockhampton Hospital via road.

The highway is believed to be blocked and there is traffic control on scene.

capricorn highway duaringa racq capricorn rescue
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Slow turnout for election day Division 3 by-election

        Premium Content Slow turnout for election day Division 3 by-election

        News There were concerns not all residents required to vote in the division had voted as numbers were quite low

        Wanted man drives 7hrs, rams cop car, tries to stab dog

        Premium Content Wanted man drives 7hrs, rams cop car, tries to stab dog

        Crime He was wanted in relation to a serious assault at the Sunshine Coast. The victim is...

        Snake bite reported at Gracemere home at 3am

        Premium Content Snake bite reported at Gracemere home at 3am

        News The patient was taken to Rockhampton Hospital in an ambulance

        Extent of CQ’s housing crisis exposed

        Premium Content Extent of CQ’s housing crisis exposed

        Property Housing stock across the Central Queensland region has decreased 28.5 per cent in...