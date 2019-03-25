Capricorn Highway duplication closer with contractor named

WAITING GAME: Capricornia MP Michelle Landry, Senator Matt Canavan and Flynn MP Ken O'Dowd on the Capricorn Highway have waited for years to see the duplication become reality.

GRACEMERE'S commuters won't have to wait much longer to see bulldozers in action on the long-awaited $75million Capricorn Highway duplication project.

An estimated 18,000 motorists will have a faster and safer journey between the Yeppen Roundabout and the McLaughin St entrance to Gracemere, once construction commences mid-year and completes in late 2020.

Transport and Main Roads recently revealed a joint venture between Fulton Hogan Constructions and SMEC Holdings was awarded the design and construct contract for the duplication project.

Fulton Hogan's project manager Matthew Felsch-Jenyns said they were a major civil contracting company offering services in civil contracting, construction, infrastructure maintenance, quarrying and asphalt production and surfacing, which employed over 3000 people across New Zealand, Australia and Fiji.

Despite being a New Zealand company, the estimated 187 jobs over the project's lifetime would be be sourced locally.

Mr Felsch-Jenyns said this was part of the contract to meet local industry requirements by adopting the Queensland charter for local content, designed to maximise local content in major government procurement activities.

"Fulton Hogan is delivering the Capricorn Highway - Rockhampton to Gracemere Duplication with its design partner, SMEC Holdings Limited,” Felsch-Jenyns said.

"We look forward to working with the community to deliver this important project.”

The project will deliver intersection upgrades at Nelson St, Fairy Bower Rd, McLaughlin St and Gavial-Gracemere Rd.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Infrastructure, Transport and Regional Development Michael McCormack said the upgraded Capricorn Highway would increase capacity and reduce travel times, particularly during the peak traffic times.

Capricornia MP Michelle Landry said the project would make the road safer for cyclists and pedestrians by separating them from the fast-moving traffic.

Flynn MP Ken O'Dowd said the upgrade would see the reinstatement of a 100kmh and improve access to Rockhampton during moderate floods and boost freight productivity for vehicles accessing Rockhampton.