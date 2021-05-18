Capricorn Highway partially opens as crews battle car fire

Five QFES crews were called to a car and trailer fire near Comet.

UPDATE 3.40PM: Queensland Police Service has reopened one lane of the Capricorn Highway following a car and trailer fire.

A QPS spokeswoman said the vehicle had been fully engulfed in flames, but fire crews had since extinguished it.

She said fire crews were dampening hot spots and the highway would reopen completely when crews were satisfied the fire wouldn’t reignite.

INITIAL: Part of the Capricorn Highway has been closed near Comet following a car and trailer fire on Tuesday.

Five Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crews were called to the scene about 2.10pm, 14km east of Comet.

The fire spread to surrounding grass, with fire crews working to extinguish a 10 sqm area next to the highway.

Queensland Police Service has closed the highway in both directions until the fire has been fully extinguished, a spokeswoman said.

