Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Five QFES crews were called to a car and trailer fire near Comet.
Five QFES crews were called to a car and trailer fire near Comet.
News

Capricorn Highway partially opens as crews battle car fire

Kristen Booth
18th May 2021 3:13 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

UPDATE 3.40PM: Queensland Police Service has reopened one lane of the Capricorn Highway following a car and trailer fire.

A QPS spokeswoman said the vehicle had been fully engulfed in flames, but fire crews had since extinguished it.

She said fire crews were dampening hot spots and the highway would reopen completely when crews were satisfied the fire wouldn’t reignite.

INITIAL: Part of the Capricorn Highway has been closed near Comet following a car and trailer fire on Tuesday.

Five Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crews were called to the scene about 2.10pm, 14km east of Comet.

The fire spread to surrounding grass, with fire crews working to extinguish a 10 sqm area next to the highway.

Queensland Police Service has closed the highway in both directions until the fire has been fully extinguished, a spokeswoman said.

Originally published as Capricorn Highway partially opens as crews battle car fire

capricorn highway capricorn highway closure car fires qfes
Central Queensland News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        E-scooters could zoom into Rocky CBD by end of year

        Premium Content E-scooters could zoom into Rocky CBD by end of year

        News Council put a call out for tenders earlier in the year and received applications from six operators.

        E-scooters could zoom into Rocky CBD by end of year

        Premium Content E-scooters could zoom into Rocky CBD by end of year

        News Council put a call out for tenders earlier in the year and received applications...

        MP: Inland Rail could be built to Gladstone in 2-3 years

        Premium Content MP: Inland Rail could be built to Gladstone in 2-3 years

        News ‘It just makes sense’: Central Queensland mayors and Labor Party members gathered...

        New Allenstown business combines fashion and beauty

        Premium Content New Allenstown business combines fashion and beauty

        Fashion & Beauty ‘Clients get their hair done and buy clothes at the same time.’