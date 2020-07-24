Capricorn Highway upgrade step closer with another milestone

ROAD UPGRADE: Capricornia MP Michelle Landry, Flynn MP Ken O'Dowd and Rockhampton MP Barry O'Rourke are delighted with the progress on the Capricorn Highway duplication between Rockhampton and Yeppoon.

ANOTHER milestone has been marked on the road towards realising the $75 million Capricorn Highway duplication between Rockhampton and Gracemere.

Sealing works are now complete on Farmers Lane, a newly constructed local connection road which will facilitate safer access to the Capricorn Highway.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Infrastructure, Transport and Regional Development Michael McCormack said the construction and sealing completion would improve safety and connectivity in the local area.

ROAD PROGRESS: Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack and Capricornia MP Michelle Landry are looking forward to an improved flow of traffic between Rockhampton and Gracemere once the upgrade is complete. .

“The Capricorn Highway is a key commuter route, connecting the growing community of Gracemere to Rockhampton,” Mr McCormack said.

“The highway also serves as a vital freight route for Central Queensland, linking the Bruce Highway in the east to central and western Queensland.”

Queensland Minister for Transport and Main Roads Mark Bailey said the upgrade to Farmers Lane was an important part of the broader duplication project, significantly improving the road and connectivity to surrounding properties.

“With Farmers Lane works now complete, our sights are set on progressing other work areas,”

Mr Bailey said.

FUNDING SECURED: Rockhampton MP Barry O'Rourke and Transport and Main Roads Minister Mark Bailey were pleased to confirm that $35 million will be spent to fix congestion on Gracemere’s Lawrie St, which links onto the Capricorn Highway.

“It’s why the Queensland Government has announced $1 billion in new and accelerated joint-funding for roads across Queensland since COVID-19, including $35 million for Lawrie Street at Gracemere, where crews will hit the ground running on a new upgrade later this year.”

Federal Member for Flynn Ken O’Dowd said this duplication project would also increase capacity and reduce travel times, particularly during peak traffic times, for the 18,000 motorists who use this highway every day.

CONCEPT DESIGN: The Department of Transport and Main Roads has revealed a detailed map for the Capricorn Highway - Rockhampton to Gracemere Duplication.

“The Capricorn Highway project focuses on addressing the capacity of the highway between Gracemere and Rockhampton. Of the 18,000 daily motorists on the Capricorn Highway, more than 2000 are heavy vehicles,” Mr O’Dowd said.

“These vehicles form a key supply route for mines in the Bowen Basin and the developing Galilee Basin. The road duplication works will help facilitate the continued growth of these critical regional industries.

“Construction is expected to be completed by early next year, weather permitting.”

ROAD UPGRADE: Years of hard work from Capricornia MP Michelle Landry, Flynn MP Ken O'Dowd and Rockhampton MP Barry O'Rourke has culminated in sod finally being turned at the site of the Capricorn Highway duplication between Rockhampton and Yeppoon.

Member for Rockhampton Barry O’Rourke said the Capricorn Highway project was supporting 187 jobs.

“We know there’s a long road ahead when it comes to COVID-19, and that’s why we’re focused on Queensland’s plan for economic recovery – a laser-like focus on infrastructure, jobs, industry and business,” Mr O’Rourke said.

“With $1 billion in major road upgrades across the region alone, this is a level of investment is on a scale we’ve never seen before – we’ve got projects like the $121 million Rockhampton Northern Access Upgrade and $80 million Rockhampton-Yeppoon Road upgrade, just to name a few.”

The $75 million project is jointly-funded between the Australian and Queensland Governments.