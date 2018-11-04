Menu
Northern Australia minister Senator Matt Canavan, Flynn MP Ken O'Dowd, Capricornia MP Michelle and Infrastructure and Transport minister Darren Chester considering an upgrade to the Capricorn Highway between Rockhampton and Gracemere in 2016.
Capricorn Hwy duplication draws nearer

Leighton Smith
by
4th Nov 2018 4:00 PM
MANY locals are keen to see visible construction activity along the Capricorn Highway paving the way for the Rockhampton to Gracemere Duplication project.

In 2016, $75 million was committed ($60 million Australian Government / $15 million Queensland Government) to duplicate the Capricorn Highway between the Yeppen Roundabout and O'Shanesy Street (Gracemere).

A spokesperson from the Department of Transport and Main Roads (TMR) has provided an update on the progress for the highly anticipated project.

"The $74.99 million Capricorn Highway - Rockhampton to Gracemere Duplication project is in the tendering phase of the design and construct contract,” the TMR spokesperson said.

"A successful contractor is expected to be appointed for the design and construction of the Capricorn Highway duplication in late 2018.

"Construction is scheduled to begin early to mid 2019 and expected to be completed by mid 2020.”

According to TMR, traffic volumes on the Capricorn Highway between Rockhampton and Gracemere exceed 18,000 vehicles per day.

The project promises to provide reduced travel times for commuter traffic, support the growth of freight traffic movements and improve connections between these communities while also improving regional road network safety.

The project will also deliver vital intersection upgrades at Nelson Street, Fairy Bower Road, McLaughlin Street and Gavial-Gracemere Road and provision for cyclists.

