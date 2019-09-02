Menu
Capricorn Highway--Rockhampton to Gracemere Duplication is a$74.99 million commitment to 4-lane the Capricorn Highway between Rockhampton and Gracemere. TMR
Council News

Capricorn Hwy project to be discussed behind closed doors

vanessa jarrett
by
2nd Sep 2019 1:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WASTE could be the theme of the Rockhampton Regional Council's meeting this week as there are two items tabled for the issue, one for contaminated land notification of closed landfills and another for a application for funding for the management and reduction of illegal dumping.

An ordinary council meeting will be held tomorrow (Tuesday) from 9am at the council chambers.

Councillors will firstly move forward the minutes of the monthly committee reports before moving onto officers reports.

There is a major sponsorship for the community assistance program listed along with a boundary re-alignment adjoining the Rockhampton Jockey Club.

An inquiry into jobs for the future in regional areas will be discussed as will the possible future expansion of water and sewerage networks.

Advance Rockhampton will present their monthly report and a proposed international trade mission to South Korea is mentioned.

In closed and confidential sessions, there will be a resources presentation by Peter Donaghy, Regional Manager Queensland Mines and Energy and the Capricorn Hwy duplication road closure and new art gallery.

