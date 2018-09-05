Capricorn tech innovators invited to get creative with data

BRING out your creativity, nerdiness and sense of adventure with GovHack's annual 'hackathon' this month, where participants come up with an array of ideas using open data.

GovHack is an annual volunteer-run international competition and community development event that brings together technology creatives and innovators from the private, public and government sectors with government data to explore and discover new ways to help create a better society.

In 47 hours, hackers form teams, identify problems to solve, build working prototypes, publish their code as open source, and make a short video showing what they did and why.

Projects can include web, mobile or augmented reality applications, new analysis or even 3D-printed visualisations to understand data and patterns.

The council is putting the call out across the community for people to register now as the event is less than two weeks away.

"Council is a proud sponsor of the GovHack 2018 event being held in Rockhampton on September 7-9 at the SmartHub, 208 Quay St,” councillor Nigel Hutton said.

"All sorts of people join GovHack, including entrepreneurs, developers, data analysts, engineers, designers, digital media creators, artists, filmmakers, storytellers, academics, researchers, youth and civic enthusiasts.”

Visit www.govhack.org or email Scott Thomas at s.thomas2@cqu.edu.au with inquiries.