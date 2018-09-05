Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
FUN EVENT: SmartHub manager Elize Hattin, Livingstone council's Sonia Barber and Debra Howe, Startup Capricorn's Geoff Higgens, CQUni 's Scott Thomas .
FUN EVENT: SmartHub manager Elize Hattin, Livingstone council's Sonia Barber and Debra Howe, Startup Capricorn's Geoff Higgens, CQUni 's Scott Thomas .
News

Capricorn tech innovators invited to get creative with data

5th Sep 2018 4:09 PM

BRING out your creativity, nerdiness and sense of adventure with GovHack's annual 'hackathon' this month, where participants come up with an array of ideas using open data.

GovHack is an annual volunteer-run international competition and community development event that brings together technology creatives and innovators from the private, public and government sectors with government data to explore and discover new ways to help create a better society.

In 47 hours, hackers form teams, identify problems to solve, build working prototypes, publish their code as open source, and make a short video showing what they did and why.

Projects can include web, mobile or augmented reality applications, new analysis or even 3D-printed visualisations to understand data and patterns.

The council is putting the call out across the community for people to register now as the event is less than two weeks away.

"Council is a proud sponsor of the GovHack 2018 event being held in Rockhampton on September 7-9 at the SmartHub, 208 Quay St,” councillor Nigel Hutton said.

"All sorts of people join GovHack, including entrepreneurs, developers, data analysts, engineers, designers, digital media creators, artists, filmmakers, storytellers, academics, researchers, youth and civic enthusiasts.”

Visit www.govhack.org or email Scott Thomas at s.thomas2@cqu.edu.au with inquiries.

govhack hackathon information technology technology technology challenge
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    'Heartbreaking' turtle discovery shocks coast community

    premium_icon 'Heartbreaking' turtle discovery shocks coast community

    Environment 'It deserved so much better and died so needlessly and senselessly': BOATIES urged to be mindful on the water after dead turtle discovery.

    • 5th Sep 2018 4:00 PM
    Strangers 'overwhelming' kindness to help mugging victim

    premium_icon Strangers 'overwhelming' kindness to help mugging victim

    Crime WOMAN was on her phone when teens assaulted her and stole her wallet

    Shorten agrees to sort out issues with CQ's tax concessions

    premium_icon Shorten agrees to sort out issues with CQ's tax concessions

    Politics An important factor in attracting regional workers needs consistency

    REVEALED: Exciting new retailer keeping region comfy

    premium_icon REVEALED: Exciting new retailer keeping region comfy

    Business EXCLUSIVE CQ mega-store is filling the gap between Cairns & Brisbane

    Local Partners