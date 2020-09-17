Capricornia bounces back from semi disappointment

Noah Gauci scored two goals for Capricornia in their 3-2 win over Northern in the playoff for third and fourth on Wednesday. Photo: Jann Houley

HOCKEY: Capricornia has finished third in the Queensland secondary schoolboys championships in Rockhampton.

They bounced back from their shock semi-final loss on Tuesday to beat Metropolitan North 3-2 in Wednesday’s play-off for third and fourth.

Noah Gauci scored a double, one of them a cracking field goal, and Ryley Bobart slotted one in the victory.

Wide Bay claimed the title with a 2-nil win over Met East in the grand final.

Diarmid Chappell, who scored the two goals, was named Player of the Final.

Met East’s Paul Hubbard was Player of the Carnival.

Capricornia’s coach Aaron Harmsworth was pleased his team finished on a winning note.

They went through the round games undefeated but were rolled in their semi, despite dominating the game.

“The boys played really well against Met North,” Harmsworth said.

“They played like they did in the semi, with the same kind of intensity, but this time they managed to put the ball in the back of the net.

“I was happy they could turn up and individually do themselves proud.

Hayden Pease, pictured playing for Capricornia in this week’s Queensland secondary schoolboys championships, will line up with Wanderers in Saturday’s RHA 2020 Cup Division 1 grand final. Photo: Jann Houley

“It was good to get the win; it was some consolation. We still would have liked to be the final, I’m sure we would have given it a really good shake but it was not to be.

“No one went through the carnival undefeated and, at the end of the day, we lost only one game.”

Five Capricornia players will now take their place in the RHA 2020 Cup Division 1 men’s grand final on Saturday.

Ryley Bobart, Hayden Pease, Jai Cass and Callum White will play with Wanderers and Kadence

Lenzina for Frenchville Rovers in the 6pm decider.

The Morning Bulletin will livestream that game, as well as the Division 1 women’s final between Park Avenue Brothers and Frenchville Rovers at 4.15pm.

Harmsworth is player/coach of Wanderers and is expecting a serious challenge from Frenchville, whose line-up includes dangermen Deyonte Fraser, Jarrod Bass and Adam Bunn.

“They’ll certainly give us a massive run for our money,” Harmsworth said.

“We’ll have to make the most of our opportunities and we really need some hunger in the circle; wanting to get the ball first and get plenty of shots at the box.”

Harmsworth would be looking for another big game from his star striker Cooper Johnson, as well as Clinton McKay and the experienced Duncan Mahoney in the midfield.

