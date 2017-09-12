Capricornia Business Awards countdown

Capricornia Business Awards 2016 Best Business of the Year winners Headstart Salon Hair Beauty Nails with Mayor Margaret Strelow.

ROCKHAMPTON and Capricorn Coast Businesses have just three days to go to apply for the 2017 Capricornia Business Awards.

Celebrating excellence in Central Queensland businesses for the second year, The Morning Bulletin Inside Sales/Acting Features Supervisor Carla Bailey said submissions were coming thick and fast for the 10 categories remaining.

"We had received thousands of online submissions from customers nominating their favourite business for the People's Choice Award last week, now it's time for the businesses to apply themselves,” she said.

"The Capricornia Business Awards are a great initiative to celebrate local business excellence and their efforts to go above and beyond for their staff, their customers and the region.”

Businesses could apply for categories including Best Tourism, Arts and Culture, Best Young Entrepreneur, Best Staff Development, Best Customer Service, Best National/International Exporter of Local Products and Services, Most Innovative Business, Best Small Business, Best Micro Business, Best New Business and Best Community Supporter.

Carla said businesses had up until Friday, September 15 to complete a nomination form available on the website at www.capricorniabusinessawards.com.au.

The Capricornia Business Awards will be held at the Rockhampton Leagues Club on Friday, November 3.