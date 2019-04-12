Capricornia candidates ready for bruising election campaign

BALLOT CONTENDERS: Six candidates are vying for our vote in Capricornia.

BALLOT CONTENDERS: Six candidates are vying for our vote in Capricornia. Contributed

AND they're off and racing in the 2019 federal election campaign with Capricornia's candidates already jockeying for position in an interesting Morning Bulletin poll.

The starters gun went off at 7am yesterday morning following Prime Minister Scott Morrison's visit to the Governor-General Sir Peter Cosgrove, setting the scene for a short, sharp five-week campaign.

The seat of Capricornia was retained in 2016 by the LNP's Michelle Landry with a narrow margin of 0.6 per cent, and this year's result is expected have a significant bearing on the final result.

After losing more than 50 Newspolls in a row, with the latest showing Labor leading 52-48 per cent on the two-party vote, the Coalition Government starts the campaign as underdogs.

The latest Sportsbet odds for Capricornia suggest Ms Landry is in for a uphill battle paying $2.60, compared to Labor's candidate Russell Robertson, the favourite at $1.38.

They are followed by One Nation's Wade Rothery paying $21, The Greens Paul Bambrick $31 and United Australia Party Lindsay Sturgeon $41 with Katter's Australian Party George Birkbeck yet to enter the betting market.

An online poll quizzing The Morning Bulletin readers on their preferred candidate for Capricornia suggested a much better outcome for the region's conservative candidates.

With 382 votes counted, Ms Landry was leading the way last night with 39 per cent of the vote, followed by Mr Robertson with 25 per cent, Mr Rothery with 21 per cent, Mr Birbeck with seven per cent, Mr Bambrick with three per cent and Mr Sturgeon with two per cent.

LNP - Michelle Landry

Speaking from the road in the northern part of her electorate, Capricornia's incumbent MP Michelle Landry said she was pleased the election was called.

"We've been waiting for it to happen and now we've got the date and it's action stations,” she said.

"Obviously there were a few things the Prime Minister would have wanted to fix-up so he called it when he was ready.

"I'm sure it will be rough and tough considering the union presence that we have in town.”

Ms Landry plans to get out into the electorate as much as possible to listen and talk with people, and spread her message of continuing to build a strong economy and creating more jobs.

She aims to reinforce what she has done for the local community, which includes delivering billions of dollars into Capricornia, while also building on her reputation as "worker and a fighter”.

ALP - Russell Robertson

Since being named as Labor's candidate for Capricornia 15 months ago, Russell Robertson has criss-crossed Capricornia listening to voters and building his profile, while awaiting the official start to the election campaign.

"I was on the road to Sarina when the election was called, so I'll continue to do that and move around Capricornia,” Mr Robertson said.

"It's exciting to be part of the process. I hope to get to and speak one-on-one to as many voters as I can.

"My program of door knocking, phone calling and travelling will be at an even higher rate than it was before.

"I'll get to as many people as I can. I just want to hear what voters have to say. I really want to be a voice for the everyday person and explain Labor's vision for a fairer Australia.”

One Nation - Wade Rothery

Ready for the starters gun since late 2018, One Nation's candidate for Capricornia Wade Rothery said he had seen the support for himself and One Nation grow considerably as regional people grew more disillusioned by the major parties.

"Over the campaign period, my focus will be honed in on making sure I continue to visit every corner of the electorate. Senate candidate, Malcolm Roberts has joined me on a four-day tour of the mining towns in Capricornia where we are holding public meetings to listen to locals' concerns,” Mr Rothery said.

He said coal mining and Labor's preference deal with The Greens were the two big topics of conversation out in the mining towns.

"Meanwhile there's not a single person throughout the electorate who hasn't raised the feeling that they're constantly going backwards with the cost of living, electricity prices, job security, casualisation of the workforce and rent,” he said.

"One Nation has proven we go above and beyond over the past three years and that attitude will continue if people elect me to represent them on May 18.”

Katter's Australian Party - George Birkbeck

Katter's Australian Party candidate George Birkbeck declared his readiness for the election campaign, saying his party had the goods to win over disillusioned voters.

"We know that voters are fed up with the big city parties. KAP is the only dedicated regional and rural party,” Mr Birkbeck said.

"We don't have the financial resources of the big city parties.

"I will be running a grass roots campaign and working hard across the electorate to meet and consult with as many voters as I can.”

The Greens - Paul Bambrick

Veteran Greens candidate Paul Bambrick was looking forward to representing the party in yet another election campaign.

"Things clearly need to change in Canberra if people in CQ are going to get the policies we need,” Mr Bambrick said.

His focus was the re-election of Queensland Greens senator Larissa Waters who has championed the Great Barrier Reef, a ban of foreign political donations, and to set up a federal anti-corruption commission.

Mr Bambrick looked forward to getting out into the community to hear from people from all walks of life and political persuasions.

"For me it's about ideas and the choices people make. Greens don't take corporate cash. We don't have the big corporate budgets of the major parties so we operate a lot more at the grass roots level talking about our big plans for fully funded public schools, free uni and Tafe, childcare, public housing, free dental and more,” he said.

United Australia Party - Lindsay Sturgeon

UAP candidate Lindsay Sturgeon said he felt excited and looked forward to the challenge of campaigning in every part of Capricornia for a party that could offer real change.

"It's not often you get the chance to change your country for the better and I am very grateful for the opportunity the United Australia Party has given me,” Mr Sturgeon said.

With UAP candidates running in every seat of the upper and lower house, he was confident they would be able to secure the balance of power or possibly form majority government.