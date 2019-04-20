Capricornia candidates reveal CQ infrastructure priorities

TALKING INFRASTRUCTURE: Delivering Rockhampton's Ring Road was one of the priorities listed by Capricornia's candidates for the 2019 Federal Election.

Harry Bruce

LNP -

Michelle Landry

Ms Landry said she stood by her record of delivering real job-creating infrastructure.

"Since 2013, I have delivered funding for Rookwood Weir and the Rocky Ring Road, and construction is all but done on the massive new Eton Range crossing,” Ms Landry said.

"Not all projects are big though and the new riverfront in Rocky and the Yeppoon Lagoon have made a huge different to our region. Infrastructure projects don't grow on trees, there are two things that deliver the job-creating infrastructure we need; hard work and perseverance.

"I have never given up on the potential for our region and I will keep fighting for - and delivering - the projects and jobs our region's needs.”

Katter's Australia Party -

George Birkbeck

Mr Birkbeck listed a number of infrastructure priorities including the construction of the Fitzroy Gap Dam, a clean coal power station in Collinsville, and a government built, owned and operated rail link to the Galilee Basin Coalfields.

He wanted an upgrade of the Beef Road Network to accommodate triple road trains direct from paddock to port, sale-yards and meatworks

"I can guarantee that these projects won't be delivered by the Big City Parties unless parties like KAP having the balance of power,” Mr Birkbeck said.

"We can't afford money being wasted on another big city traffic tunnel. Brisbane already has more kilometres of tunnels than Sydney and its only half the size. Its madness.”

ALP -

Russell Robertson

Mr Robertson said Labor had already announced significant commitments to infrastructure in the region including the $800 million Rockhampton Ring Road, Yeppoon Road Duplication and Rockhampton South Flood Weir.

"In addition, we have committed to upgrading the Rockhampton-Yeppoon road and announced a $25 million plan to rejuvenate Great Keppel Island. This greater investment also means more jobs in the region,” Mr Robertson said.

"If elected, I will be campaigning hard for smaller-scale infrastructure that can dramatically improve quality of life at a local community level.”

The Greens -

Paul Bambrick

Mr Bambrick said the Greens' plan to Renew Australia sets clear, achievable goals to transform our economy by driving investment in renewables projects and while creating tens of thousands of jobs.

"Rookwood Weir doesn't have a business case. Who's buying this water? Not Gladstone, not Rockhampton. There aren't enough farms nearby, and no plans to pipe the water to farms elsewhere,” Mr Bambrick said.

"Instead let's support farmers upgrading their infrastructure, including solar panels to reduce power bills, water efficient cropping technology, breeding programs to improve drought tolerance.

"Local highways need key upgrades: adding and lengthening overtaking lanes, improving camber, and better crossings. Plus cheap, reliable public transport to ease congestion and aid travel around the region.”

One Nation -

Wade Rothery

Mr Rothery said water and electricity was vital to a growing population and our farmers.

"Governments have neglected their responsibility to maintain these two assets which has led to record high prices,” Mr Rothery said.

"No longer can you afford to leave a light on, nor let the kids go and play out under the hose without fear of increasing your bills. We must build additional High-Energy, Low-Emission (HELE) coal-fired power stations and begin the hybrid Bradfield Water Scheme. The feasibility study has confirmed it will work and Governments must ask themselves, how feasible is a nation without water and base load electricity?”

United Australia Party -

Lindsay Sturgeon

Mr Sturgeon felt we needed to get back to basics before chasing niceties for our region.

"We need to secure existing infrastructure against our tropical environment (I.e flooding), develop roads, hospitals and water infrastructure as a priority,” Mr Sturgeon said.

"Then we can look into future infrastructure that will enable better access and growth for our industries.”