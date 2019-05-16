Capricornia candidates revealed to support first home buyers

These placards say it all at the rally calling for more affordable housing in Tweed.

WITH two days remaining in the 2019 federal election campaign, Capricornia's candidates have shared their answers to The Morning Bulletin's latest question: "How would you make housing more accessible for first home buyers?”

The Greens - Paul Bambrick

Greens candidate for Capricornia Paul Bambrick. Contributed

"There is a housing crisis in Australia. A good start in life depends on a good affordable home, with good access to services, natural environment and community,” Mr Bambrick said.

"Ending homelessness and access to affordable housing has a flow on effect in preventing youth crime and mental health issues, increasing school attendance and lifelong health outcomes.

"The Greens will establish a Federal Housing Trust to fund the building of 500,000 public and community homes and implement a national standard for renters' rights. We will reform negative gearing and the capital gains tax and replace stamp duty with land tax.”

Katter's Australian Party - George Birkbeck

Capricornia candidate George Birkbeck. Leighton Smith

"We must do everything we can to encourage young people and families to remain in the town they grew up in,” Mr Birkbeck said.

"The KAP wants to take the first home owners grant a step further and include existing homes for regional and country areas.

"There is a huge over-supply of often run-down homes in rural and regional Queensland, and we think it makes a lot of sense to help new owners take on these properties as 'doer-uppers'. That way we could reduce this negative market saturation and help rural people own their own homes.”

DLP - Richard Temple

Democratic Labour Party's candidate for Capricornia Richard Temple. Contributed

"The DLP supports Commonwealth legislative changes so that each state can operate a state owned bank,” Mr Temple said.

"A state run bank clearly operates within the best interests of its community. A state based bank would run under the direction of the Treasury department and would be cost effective and be able to offer interest rates at a more competitive rate because the members of the bank are the shareholders.

"Interest rates should not be determined by your occupation or your post code.”

Independent - Ken Murray

Ken Murray. Rebekah Yelland

"It's ridiculous our councils charge maximised infrastructure charges in city and regional towns of Capricornia, as charged in Brisbane,” Mr Murray said.

"Planners in ivory towers imposing huge costs on subdivisions and building developments to fatten coffers. First home buyers suffer and find it impossible to buy land or to build.

"I know, because I am a Nationally accredited and State licensed Private Building Certifier, trying to help suffering people, who struggle to even build a shed-type starter home.

"When IRC cut infrastructure charges, Moranbah boomed. Ask anyone in Moranbah or Clermont or Dysart or Middlemount how they're being treated now? Not good.”

LNP - Michelle Landry

Member for Capricornia, Michelle Landry, was in Mackay yesterday to announce funding for the Palmyra Dragway. Callum Dick

"By guaranteeing the balance of the deposit, a re-elected Coalition Government will help young Aussies get into their house sooner as rather than having to save for a now common 20 per cent deposit, they will only have to save 5 per cent,” Ms Landry said.

This means months taken off the time it would take to save a deposit. Of course the best thing young people can do to improve their own housing options is to get out of the city and come to a regional area like CQ. That's why our government has a dedicated decentralisation policy designed to get government agencies out of the congested capital cities and into the regions

ALP - Russell Robertson

ALP's candidate for Capricornia Russell Robertson. Contributed

"At least in Rockhampton we haven't seen the same speculative market movements experienced in southern capitals, but housing affordability is still a major issue for the region,” Mr Robertson said.

"For Capricornia the best thing we can do is ensure first home buyers have the surety of full-time employment rather than the insecurity of labour hire arrangements and casualisation which has ballooned under the LNP and makes it very difficult for many buyers to qualify for a home loan.”

He said Labor would the Coalition's first home deposit scheme.

"We back genuine support for first home buyers - that's why we are also reforming negative gearing for future purchases, so young Australians don't have to keeping losing out to wealthy property speculators,” he said.