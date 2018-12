A CAPRICORNIA Correctional Centre employee has lost his licence for nine months.

Matthew Errol Harris yesterday pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to one drink driving charge.

Police prosecutor Shayne Studdert said police intercepted Harris at 11.20pm on November 16 on Bridge St.

He had a blood alcohol content reading of .193.

Harris said he works full-time at the prison.

On top of the disqualification, Harris was fined $900.