Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
JOB ANNOUNCEMENT: Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga, Mark Pierce, Member for Rockhampton Barry O'Rourke, Wayne Pierce and Minister for Corrective Services Mark Ryan.
JOB ANNOUNCEMENT: Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga, Mark Pierce, Member for Rockhampton Barry O'Rourke, Wayne Pierce and Minister for Corrective Services Mark Ryan. Aden Stokes
Politics

Capricornia Correctional Centre expansion leads to job boom

Aden Stokes
by
18th Jun 2019 1:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ROCKHAMPTON'S economy is going from strength-to-strength, with the announcement of 232 new permanent jobs at the expanded Capricornia Correctional Centre.

Minister for Corrective Services Mark Ryan said the prison expansion was well on track, injecting some $66.5m into the local economy.

He said 232 new full-time permanent jobs were announced in the State Budget to operate the extended prison.

"In coming weeks and months, Queensland Corrective Services will be undertaking a recruitment drive to attract the best possible candidates to train to fill the roles required to operate the prison,” Minister Ryan said.

"There are many career paths in Queensland Corrections, from custodial correctional officers, trade instructors, dog squad officers, psychologists, social workers and administrative roles, all of which play a vital role in managing and rehabilitating prisoners.

"This is a great opportunity for people in Central Queensland to join a front line public safety agency and make a real difference to their community.

"I ask locals to keep their eye on local announcements and the Smart Jobs website through the Queensland Government for those local opportunities.”

Minister Ryan described the project as a "game changer” for Rockhampton.

"There is $240m worth of investment going into this expansion and we have already seen $66.5m of that spent in the local economy,” he said.

"Almost 90 per cent of the work done on this project has been by local people and businesses, like Pierce Engineering, who are doing a great job and providing a high-quality product to the expansion.

"It is also creating ongoing permanent full-time jobs that will flow once this prison expansion is commissioned. 232 full-time ongoing permanent jobs as a result of this prison expansion. That's a game changer.

"It provides secure work for those people but also provides a boost to the local economy.

Minister Ryan said they would start progressively bringing units and buildings online from next year and that progressive commissioning would take about 12 months.

Member for Rockhampton, Barry O'Rourke, said contracts on the expansion of the prison had gone to local businesses.

"87 per cent of the workforce consists of Rockhampton locals, who have contributed 226,333 hours on the project to date,” he said.

"On completion in 2021, the prison will have 965 beds.

Member for Keppel, Brittany Lauga, said the expansion was going well, with ground floor slabs on the secure and four residential blocks, and one of the industries workshops complete.

"The building platform of the second industries workshop, and the footings of the detention unit are nearing completion,” she said.

"We know with the extra 232 permanent staff it equates to over $12m in annual permanent wages directly going into our region's economy,” she said.

barry o'rourke mp brittany lauga mp capricornia correctional centre mark ryan mp recruitment drive state budget 2019-20
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Woman suffers head injury at Shoalwater training exercise

    premium_icon Woman suffers head injury at Shoalwater training exercise

    Breaking Ambulance to meet military vehicle carrying patient

    • 18th Jun 2019 11:31 AM
    Thieves hit the Rockhampton to Gladstone coal corridor

    premium_icon Thieves hit the Rockhampton to Gladstone coal corridor

    News Police ask community to help solve recent thefts along rail network

    • 18th Jun 2019 12:00 PM
    REWIND: Take a look through the show photos from '90s

    premium_icon REWIND: Take a look through the show photos from '90s

    News Check out the black and white photo gallery

    Find out what town has been named 'Hollywood of the Outback'

    premium_icon Find out what town has been named 'Hollywood of the Outback'

    News 'The most authentic Australian cinema experience you will find.'

    • 18th Jun 2019 11:54 AM