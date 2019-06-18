Capricornia Correctional Centre expansion leads to job boom

JOB ANNOUNCEMENT: Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga, Mark Pierce, Member for Rockhampton Barry O'Rourke, Wayne Pierce and Minister for Corrective Services Mark Ryan.

ROCKHAMPTON'S economy is going from strength-to-strength, with the announcement of 232 new permanent jobs at the expanded Capricornia Correctional Centre.

Minister for Corrective Services Mark Ryan said the prison expansion was well on track, injecting some $66.5m into the local economy.

He said 232 new full-time permanent jobs were announced in the State Budget to operate the extended prison.

"In coming weeks and months, Queensland Corrective Services will be undertaking a recruitment drive to attract the best possible candidates to train to fill the roles required to operate the prison,” Minister Ryan said.

"There are many career paths in Queensland Corrections, from custodial correctional officers, trade instructors, dog squad officers, psychologists, social workers and administrative roles, all of which play a vital role in managing and rehabilitating prisoners.

"This is a great opportunity for people in Central Queensland to join a front line public safety agency and make a real difference to their community.

"I ask locals to keep their eye on local announcements and the Smart Jobs website through the Queensland Government for those local opportunities.”

Minister Ryan described the project as a "game changer” for Rockhampton.

"There is $240m worth of investment going into this expansion and we have already seen $66.5m of that spent in the local economy,” he said.

"Almost 90 per cent of the work done on this project has been by local people and businesses, like Pierce Engineering, who are doing a great job and providing a high-quality product to the expansion.

"It is also creating ongoing permanent full-time jobs that will flow once this prison expansion is commissioned. 232 full-time ongoing permanent jobs as a result of this prison expansion. That's a game changer.

"It provides secure work for those people but also provides a boost to the local economy.

Minister Ryan said they would start progressively bringing units and buildings online from next year and that progressive commissioning would take about 12 months.

Member for Rockhampton, Barry O'Rourke, said contracts on the expansion of the prison had gone to local businesses.

"87 per cent of the workforce consists of Rockhampton locals, who have contributed 226,333 hours on the project to date,” he said.

"On completion in 2021, the prison will have 965 beds.

Member for Keppel, Brittany Lauga, said the expansion was going well, with ground floor slabs on the secure and four residential blocks, and one of the industries workshops complete.

"The building platform of the second industries workshop, and the footings of the detention unit are nearing completion,” she said.

"We know with the extra 232 permanent staff it equates to over $12m in annual permanent wages directly going into our region's economy,” she said.