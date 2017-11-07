Capricornia cricket girls take out Qld title

The winning Capricornia girls cricket team (back row, from left) coach Russell Holmes, Isabella Sammut, Atari Brand, Bonnie Berry, Phoebe Holmes, Meghan McCartney, Erin Harvey and manager Toni Balchin; (front row, from left) Darcie Moore, Abbey Harvey, Charlie Barsby, Tegan Early, Eden Colen and Gabby Macrae.

CRICKET: Anakie State School student Bonnie Berry starred in the grand final as Capricornia claimed the Queensland 10 to 12 years girls cricket title.

Two other talented locals - Frenchville State School's Gabby Macrae and St Benedict's Catholic Primary School's Abbey Harvey - were also part of the regional team that scored victory at the four-day championships in Mackay.

Capricornia won six of the seven games they played, and saved their most impressive performance for the grand final.

Carnival convenor Murray Harch from Rockhampton said the semi-finals had to be abandoned because of storms, which meant the top two teams in their respective pools advanced to the final.

That meant Capricornia took on Wide Bay in the decider, the only team to have gotten the better of them in the round games.

Wide Bay batted first and were dismissed for 86 in the 23rd over.

Berry finished with the incredible figures of 7-19 from 6.5 overs. Macrae also took a wicket.

In reply, Capricornia reeled in the total with two wickets in hand.

Opener Meghan McCartney, from Mackay, batted through the innings to finish on 43 not out.

Harch said it was a great effort from Capricornia.

"They lost the round game to Wide Bay by about 30 runs. They really turned it around in the final and bowled a little differently.

"They worked their opposition out and applied a bit more pressure and the wickets fell,” he said.

Mackay's Phoebe Holmes was the sole Capricornia representative named in the Queensland team.

Meanwhile, the Capricornia 10-12 years boys team is in action at the state championships in Brisbane.

On the local front, and A-grade cricket resumes on Saturday after teams had the weekend off due to the NQ Championships being played in Mackay.

Gracemere takes on Capricorn Coast-Parkana, Rockhampton Brothers meet Frenchville and The Glen play BITS in Round 4 of the Frenchville Sports Club Capricorn Challenge.