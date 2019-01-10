Capricornia Cue Sports branching out for 2019

CUE SPORTS: Capricornia Cue Sports is looking for more members leading up to its first match of the season on January 30.

Current president Michael Travers said last night's AGM meeting was held to determine this year's committee, venues, matches and to seek their own pool hall to use.

"The numbers have gone down over the last five to 10 years so we're trialling a new night on Wednesday nights,” Travers said.

"We're also trailing a four person per team format, under the world rules.

"I started playing in 1996. I just love the game and catching up with mates.

"We've had Queensland and Australian reps in the past from Rocky.”

One of the players, Justin Thursby, has previously played for Queensland and will trial again this year.

In June, the team will head to Mackay to play in the annual City v Country competition against teams from Rocky, Gladstone, Mackay, Bundaberg and Hervey Bay.

There is then the opportunity, if players win the single championships, to make the Queensland team and head to Brisbane.

"Last year in the City v Country, our C grade team came runners-up and the ladies came runners-up too,” Travers said.

To sign up, visit the club's Facebook page or email capricorniacuesports@gmail.com