Capricornia feels the heat as spring season begins

CAPRICORNIA'S first taste of spring will be served this weekend as the region swelters through above average temperatures.

According to the Bureau of Meteorology, Rockhampton can expect steamy maximum temperatures of 32C on Saturday and 31C on Sunday, and light winds throughout.

The region's climate appears to remain unpredictable as temperatures are set to rise again over the weekend, while the first day of September unfolds.

The Beef Capital's average September temperature is 27.5C.

Meanwhile, it has been predicted other regional centres in Capricornia will feel similar temperatures.

Biloela is predicted to reach figures not too far behind Rockhampton's over the weekend - 31C on Saturday and 30C on Sunday.

These temperatures have risen higher than the Dawson Valley hub's average maximum temperature of 28.1C.

Amid the Central Highlands region, Emerald will feel a hot spell in coming days.

With maximum temperatures of 32C on Saturday and 30C on Sunday, the town will reach above its average September temperature of 29C.

A BoM spokesman said these temperatures would be quite significant if they came in August.

The region will experience a trough of low pressure which will help these regional centres reach above average temperatures, he said.

These regional centres will have sunny conditions across the weekend, and mostly sunny for Emerald.