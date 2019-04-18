Capricornia: How will you address the skills shortage?

Paul Bambrick, Greens: We can tackle our region's skills shortage by making sure everyone has access to an affordable education. We need to make sure our public schools and universities are properly funded to improve learning and teaching conditions. We also need to make TAFE and university free so our young people can have the skills and knowledge they need to compete in the changing economy. We should also be investing in science, research and innovation so our community is equipped to deal with the technological changes occurring in our economy. And we need to prepare for the jobs of the future by transitioning away from the coal and gas industries and leading the way in renewable energy.

Katter's Australian Party candidate for Capricornia George Birkbeck. Contributed

George Birkbeck, Katter's Australian Party: The main issue is the challenges faced in trying to make rural and remote communities attractive to young people, professionals and anyone trying to forge a career. The Special Economic Zone scheme contains substantial incentives for skilled workers to relocate from the cities to the regions or stay in the regions and not relocate to the big cities.

Making our Communities more Liveable so skilled workers are likely to stay here. Support the initiative and investment of CQU into the TAFE sector which effectively establishes a "Blue Collar University”.

ALP's candidate for Capricornia Russell Robertson. Contributed

Russell Robertson, Labor: Under the LNP, 1331 local apprentice positions have been lost since 2013. The most recent budget saw Scott Morrison Skilling Australians cut by another $649 million. The reality is the LNP Government has done absolutely nothing to address the 140,000 decline in apprenticeships or the 24.5 per cent drop in TAFE enrolments on their watch.

A Shorten Labor Government will guarantee at least two out of three public vocational education dollars go to TAFE. We'll also deliver a fair go for VET students by waiving upfront fees for 100,000 students to attend TAFE, and ensuring one in every 10 jobs on Commonwealth priority projects are filled by Australian apprentices.

ONE NATIONS Wade Rothery. Allan Reinikka ROK130319arothery

Wade Rothery, One Nation: One Nation successfully lobbied the federal government for a pilot apprenticeship program that offered 1630 new apprenticeships to regional applicants. Under the trial program, employers were paid 75 per cent of the apprentices' first year wage, 50 per cent of the second and 25 per cent of the third.

The program was filled within three weeks of being launched on January 1 this year, which indicates a hunger from regional businesses to take on apprentices and train Aussie kids instead of bringing in skilled labour from overseas.

One Nation will extend that program to an additional 10,000 apprentices if it maintains the balance of power in the next election.

Capricornia MP Michelle Landry at the Rookwood Weir site. Contributed

Michelle Landry, LNP: We have delivered a great new $525 million skills package as part of the Federal Budget, which will deliver 80,000 new apprenticeships across the country. This is important but so too is ensuring there is jobs for skilled workers to go to and that they have access to the best facilities while they are training. This means two things, backing the heavy industries of the Bowen Basin and investing in our training facilities. Projects like the ARC at Ooralea and the Sarina Trade Skills Centre are proof of my commitment to improving our training facilities. The results coming from Sarina's Centre are really reassuring and I'm looking forward to seeing the next generation of workers come through the program there.

Lindsay Sturgeon is the latest Candidate to join the race for the Capricornia seat in the 2019 federal election. United Australia Party

Lindsay Sturgeon, United Australia Party: Apprenticeships and traineeships will flow from strong economic growth under the United Australia Party.

Business demand will drive these programs as part of natural growth however we are committed to education and the philosophy that what Australia makes, makes Australia.

We need to promote the training of trade and tertiary skills in Australia to support this and are releasing national policy surrounding this in coming weeks.