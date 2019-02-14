Capricornia MP and candidate clash over sitting days

Federal Candidate Russell Robertson met with Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga to discuss additional funding for GKI infrastructure

Federal Candidate Russell Robertson met with Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga to discuss additional funding for GKI infrastructure Trish Bowman

LABOR candidate for Capricornia Russell Robertson called for more sitting days in order to push the findings of the Banking Royal Commission into legislation.

"The LNP let the cat out of the bag and they have no plans on doing anything with the findings from the Royal Commission into Banking until after the election,” he said.

"Parliament needs to sit for another two weeks to get some of these basic changes through.”

"Scott Morrison only wants to sit for ten days in the next eight months.

"Imagine if someone like myself were to work for ten days and be paid for eight months - we'd get the sack.”

Mr Robertson accused the LNP of stalling legislation following the findings of the Royal Commission.

"They don't want the findings to get to parliament,” he said.

"We have to remember Michelle Landry voted against the Royal Commission 26 times.”

Capricornia MP, Michelle Landry hit back and said the majority of her work was carried out in her electorate, not in Canberra, and that a measured response was needed to address the Royal Commission's findings.

"It may surprise some to realise the work within the electorate far outweighs that of parliament, both by numbers of weeks and the impact it has on individual lives,” she said.

"Until one holds office, one really doesn't understand the value of time spent working in the electorate.

"The Coalition has accepted all 76 of the Royal Commissions recommendations and will act on these in due course.

"We will not be rushed into pushing legislation through the house that may end up causing more damage than it saves.

"We are getting on with the job and we will present legislation to the house when it is ready, not before it is.

"Legislating is not a simple process and policy on the run, as they say in the public service, is policy underdone,” Ms Landry said.