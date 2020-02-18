Capricornia MP invites Greens Leader to CQ to mend bridges

Greens federal MP Adam Bandt addresses a crowd of protesters who attempted to stop conference members entering during a protest against The International Mining and Resources Conference in Melbourne on October 30, 2019. Mr Bandt said he planned to tour mining towns around Australia. (AAP Image/David Crosling)

Greens federal MP Adam Bandt addresses a crowd of protesters who attempted to stop conference members entering during a protest against The International Mining and Resources Conference in Melbourne on October 30, 2019. Mr Bandt said he planned to tour mining towns around Australia. (AAP Image/David Crosling)

CAPRICORNIA MP Michelle Landry has extended an invitation to the new Australian Greens Party Leader and Member for Melbourne Adam Bandt to visit mining towns in Central Queensland.

This invitation comes following the electoral success she experienced last year, thanks in part to former-Greens leader Bob Brown leading the Stop Adani Convoy of environmentalists to Central Queensland.

The move was viewed by many as pivotal for galvanising support behind the pro-resources members of the National Party.

According to an article in The Australian on February 17 titled “Greens Seek New Deal with Mines”, Mr Bandt said he planned to tour mining towns around Australia in an attempt to repair the damaged relationship between the Australian Greens Party and people in regional communities.

Adam Bandt was elected unopposed after Richard Di Natale resigned. Senator Larissa Waters (left) was been appointed Senate leader and co-deputy. Senator Rachel Siewert, Party Whip, joined the trio at a press conference at Parliament House in Canberra. Picture Gary Ramage

“If Mr Bandt is coming to Central Queensland, I would like to extend my services as a guide to mining towns like Clermont, Moranbah, Middlemount, Dysart and, Collinsville,” Ms Landry said.

“I think the Member for Melbourne will be surprised when he sees what the resources industry means to local hardworking families in regional communities.

“In the 2018-2019 financial year, the resources industry paid $6.1 billion in wages in Queensland, attributed $22.7 billion in purchases, benefiting over 14,400 Queensland businesses and 1396 community organisations.

“That doesn’t include the $5.2 billion in royalties shared across Queensland to help fund education, health, and infrastructure projects.”

Ms Landry said Mr Bandt would need to come to the region with an open mind, unlike Bob Brown and his convoy of anti-Adani protesters.

“People in the inner-city tend to paint us as anything from ignorant, misinformed bogans to downright evildoers.

“When you have a convoy of people roll through your town to attack your livelihood, you can understand why that was met with opposition and hostility.

“If Mr Bandt needs someone to guide him around mining towns in Capricornia, my door is always open.”