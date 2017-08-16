Capricornia MP Landry attacks State government's 'Buy Queensland' plan

OPPOSED TO PLAN: Capricornia MP Michelle Landry said the Palaszczuk Government's protectionist plans are fundamentally flawed.

CAPRICORNIA MP Michelle Landry has slammed the Queensland Government's plan to favour locals in the tendering process as a "fundamentally flawed” move to back out of free trade agreements.

At the end of last month , Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk's announced plans to change the government's new procurement policy to focus on buying locally.

From September 1, 2017, the government would define a "local supplier” as a business that maintains a workforce within a 125km radius of where the goods or workers are needed.

Local suppliers would receive a local weighting of up to 30% on any tender lodged for a significant procurement.

The Australia-New Zealand Government Procurement Agreement defines "local” as anywhere in Australia and New Zealand.

Premier Palaszczuk said State Government buying local plans would no longer be constrained or bound by free trade agreements that have seen jobs go off-shore or interstate.

"We are going our own way,” she said at the time.

"We will ignore restrictions that go against our interests, as Premier my entire job is protecting the interests of Queenslanders, Queensland will show the way.”

In a speech to parliament on Monday, Ms Landry labelled the Palaszczuk Government's move to back out of Free Trade Agreements as "fundamentally flawed”.

"By its very definition, 'trade' is an exchange of goods and commodities, not a one way street,” she said.

"We all wish to see Queensland business grow and prosper, but jeopardising export industries is not the way to go about it,” she said.

"I welcome long overdue moves to make doing business with the Queensland government easier, but draw the line when this risks Central Queensland exports.

"It will turn Queensland into a protectionist laughing stock and undermine Australia's credibility as a trading nation.”

Ms Landry said industry representatives have warned the policy will jeopardise agreements with Chile, Japan, the United States, Korea, New Zealand - and the deal with Singapore that will see $1 billion of investment in Capricornia.

"The Shoalwater Bay Military expansion will be a game changer for Capricornia,” she said.

"If the Palaszczuk Government had any economic acumen, they would understand the importance of free trade deals for our regional economy.

"They would understand that in Capricornia, Free Trade deals underpin economic growth in Agriculture, Defence Industry and Tourism.”

Ms Landry said Queensland exports valued around $70 billion, five times the value of Government spend with 60% of exports go to countries that have a free trade agreement with Australia.

"If the Labor government persists with unravelling Free Trade Agreements, they will be guaranteeing that Queensland businesses will be slammed with a 30% penalty on exports,” she said.

"Queensland business can grow and compete by reducing the cost of doing business, not by initiating protectionist policies that belong in the 1950s.

"They've already antagonised New Zealand, risking $5 billion in Queensland exports and the 20,000 jobs that go with it.”

A spokesperson from the Queensland Government accused of Ms Landry of not reading the Queensland Procurement Strategy and Policy before attacking it - pointing to the sections defining who is a 'local' and 'local supplier'.

"The "Buy Queensland” policy is about supporting local Queensland jobs,” they said.

"If Michelle Landry thinks a business in Rotorua is as local as one in Rockhampton, she can explain that to her constituents.”

The spokesperson said by wisely spending tax payers funds locally, there were benefits for the community beyond "simply paying the lowest price”.