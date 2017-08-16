31°
News

Capricornia MP Landry attacks State government's 'Buy Queensland' plan

Leighton Smith
| 16th Aug 2017 5:00 AM
OPPOSED TO PLAN: Capricornia MP Michelle Landry said the Palaszczuk Government's protectionist plans are fundamentally flawed.
OPPOSED TO PLAN: Capricornia MP Michelle Landry said the Palaszczuk Government's protectionist plans are fundamentally flawed. Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

CAPRICORNIA MP Michelle Landry has slammed the Queensland Government's plan to favour locals in the tendering process as a "fundamentally flawed” move to back out of free trade agreements.

At the end of last month , Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk's announced plans to change the government's new procurement policy to focus on buying locally.

From September 1, 2017, the government would define a "local supplier” as a business that maintains a workforce within a 125km radius of where the goods or workers are needed.

Local suppliers would receive a local weighting of up to 30% on any tender lodged for a significant procurement.

The Australia-New Zealand Government Procurement Agreement defines "local” as anywhere in Australia and New Zealand.

Premier Palaszczuk said State Government buying local plans would no longer be constrained or bound by free trade agreements that have seen jobs go off-shore or interstate.

"We are going our own way,” she said at the time.

"We will ignore restrictions that go against our interests, as Premier my entire job is protecting the interests of Queenslanders, Queensland will show the way.”

In a speech to parliament on Monday, Ms Landry labelled the Palaszczuk Government's move to back out of Free Trade Agreements as "fundamentally flawed”.

"By its very definition, 'trade' is an exchange of goods and commodities, not a one way street,” she said.

"We all wish to see Queensland business grow and prosper, but jeopardising export industries is not the way to go about it,” she said.

"I welcome long overdue moves to make doing business with the Queensland government easier, but draw the line when this risks Central Queensland exports.

"It will turn Queensland into a protectionist laughing stock and undermine Australia's credibility as a trading nation.”

Ms Landry said industry representatives have warned the policy will jeopardise agreements with Chile, Japan, the United States, Korea, New Zealand - and the deal with Singapore that will see $1 billion of investment in Capricornia.

"The Shoalwater Bay Military expansion will be a game changer for Capricornia,” she said.

"If the Palaszczuk Government had any economic acumen, they would understand the importance of free trade deals for our regional economy.

"They would understand that in Capricornia, Free Trade deals underpin economic growth in Agriculture, Defence Industry and Tourism.”

Ms Landry said Queensland exports valued around $70 billion, five times the value of Government spend with 60% of exports go to countries that have a free trade agreement with Australia.

"If the Labor government persists with unravelling Free Trade Agreements, they will be guaranteeing that Queensland businesses will be slammed with a 30% penalty on exports,” she said.

"Queensland business can grow and compete by reducing the cost of doing business, not by initiating protectionist policies that belong in the 1950s.

"They've already antagonised New Zealand, risking $5 billion in Queensland exports and the 20,000 jobs that go with it.”

A spokesperson from the Queensland Government accused of Ms Landry of not reading the Queensland Procurement Strategy and Policy before attacking it - pointing to the sections defining who is a 'local' and 'local supplier'.

"The "Buy Queensland” policy is about supporting local Queensland jobs,” they said.

"If Michelle Landry thinks a business in Rotorua is as local as one in Rockhampton, she can explain that to her constituents.”

The spokesperson said by wisely spending tax payers funds locally, there were benefits for the community beyond "simply paying the lowest price”.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  annastacia palaszczuk buy queensland government procurement michelle landry queensland government

CQ's plan to take the world by air, rail, road and sea

CQ's plan to take the world by air, rail, road and sea

High-powered delegates fly to Asia armed with exciting infrastructure plan to supercharge our export potential.

Articles show Yeppoon pines were meant to be part of memorial

The new Lagoon Access Road will provide motorists - including Council staff - with access to the southern end of the Foreshore and Council Chambers, and allow uninterrupted passage along Appleton Drive in both directions.

The articles are inconsistent with the State Govt protection map

REVEALED: How Rocky hospital will cut 10,000 patient trips for treatment

Graphic a part of Rockhampton Base hospital's 2030 vision.

An ambitious plan has been announced to increase specialist care

Rocky's new all-female firm fulfils legally bold dream

NEW FIRM ON THE BLOCK: Paula Phelan (centre) has fulfiled her dream of opening a specialist family law practice and is joined at Phelan Family Law by solicitors Lauren Gabriel and Debbie Hunt.

"It's not deliberately all-female but it's where our strengths lie”

Local Partners

Be sure to catch Queensland Chief Entrepreneur's CQ visit

Making good on a promise to return before his tenure runs out.

Get Set for Summer

Win One of Ten Prize Packs
Learn More

Moores Creek clean up under way tomorrow

RECOVERED TROLLIES: Councillor Neil Fisher with some of the shopping trolleys collected from Moores Creek during Clean Up Australia activities.

Local school students are pitching in to help beautify Rocky.

Jemma's bewitching voice

STAGE PRESENCE: Suzie Mathers and Jemma Rix in a scene from Wicked The Musical.

Wicked musical theatre star Jemma Rix has released her debut album.

ARIA award winning band The Whitlams coming to CQ

HIGH NOTE: The Whitlams will perform at Village Festival this weekend in Yeppoon.

Chart-topping band can't wait for a weekend in the sun

This laughter yoga video will have you in fits of giggles

BEST MEDICINE: Karen Flannery is spreading happiness through laughter throughout Hervey Bay.

New members needed for a laughing good time

MOVIE REVIEW: A hillbilly heist with heart

Ocean’s 11 director Steven Soderbergh steals hearts again with an all-star cast in Logan Lucky.

Sharks slam ‘stupid’ pitch: ‘I’m sick of it’

Dr Glen Richards gives the guys a serve.

THE investors are faced with their biggest pet peeve again tonight.

Awkward encounter on The Defenders set

Defenders assemble: Krysten Ritter, Finn Jones, Charlie Cox and Mike Colter in a scene from Marvel's The Defenders.

On set with Marvel's The Defenders cast in New York.

Amber Heard hilariously trolls Barnaby Joyce online

Heard vs. Joyce: It’s on.

Aquaman actress is getting her own back after dog apology video.

Ryan Reynolds ‘devastated’ by stuntwoman’s death

Ryan Reynolds in a scene from the movie Deadpool.

A FEMALE stunt driver working on the set of Deadpool 2 has died.

Fifi Box: 'I was sexually assaulted by male celebrity'

"You could argue I’ve been sexually assaulted."

Survivor evictee leaves nothing behind

Mark Wales is the latest to exit Australian Survivor.

Former Australian Army special operations soldier out of Survivor.

Golden Opportunity - Triplex - Strata Titled Returning $620p/w

1, 2 and 3/304 Mills Avenue, Frenchville 4701

Unit 6 3 3 $435,000

Situated in the heart of Frenchville is where you will find your next investment property, ripe and ready to add to your portfolio. With all three units currently...

Brand New Brick Home

18 Gough Street, Park Avenue 4701

House 3 2 1 $319,000

This Perfect lowset home has been tastefully designed with a beautiful finish, giving you all the extras throughout. From the high ceilings, expansive living...

Brand New Brick Home

14 Gough Street, Park Avenue 4701

House 3 2 1 $329,000

This Perfect lowset home has been tastefully designed with a beautiful finish, giving you all the extras throughout. From the high ceilings, expansive living...

Neat and Tidy, Affordable all on 1012m2

106 Park Street, Park Avenue 4701

House 3 1 1 $219,000

This 3 bedroom Park Avenue home is neat and tidy and located on 1012 m2 / acre allotment. So there is plenty of room for the shed and kids to play. The home has...

Cheap Renovators Delight

2 Edgar Street, Park Avenue 4701

House 3 1 2 $154,000

Giving you a property that is affordable and waiting for you to renovate. With a little bit of an imagination and elbow grease, this could be your new home. It's...

Endless Opportunities in Frenchville!

162 Stewart Street, Frenchville 4701

House 4 1 1 $198,000

Situated on a 622 m fenced allotment off of Dean Street Frenchville is where you'll find this spacious and character filled family home. If you are after location...

Your Dream Home in Edenbrook Estate&#39;

13 Edenbrook Drive, Parkhurst 4702

House 4 2 2 $519,000

This beautiful new build 4 bedroom home at 13 Edenbrook Drive Edenbrook Estate is really booming with new homes and a new lifestyle of living. This stunning new...

Huge Family Home plus 3 Bay Shed on 2000m2

31 Riverside Drive, Parkhurst 4702

House 4 2 2 $619,000

Finding a large family home on 1/2 an acre with a 3 bay shed close to town/ schools and shops is not easy to find. Built in 2014 and 266m2 under roof this...

Picture Perfect!

10 Greer Street, Meikleville Hill 4703

House 4 2 2 Offers Over...

If you are wanting a unique home with character and charm then save yourself the hassle of renovating and purchase this wonderful home newly built in 1995. A warm...

WHEELCHAIR ACCESS - SEPARATE GRANNY FLAT

655 Montgomerie Street, Lakes Creek 4701

House 4 3 2 $420,000

Incredibly well positioned for buyers after peace, privacy and their own space to do their own thing not far from CBD - Positioned in a WHISPER quiet location...

Developer tears up couple's contract for new home

Jade and Edward Roberts were stung by the sunset clause on the first day of their honeymoon.

The developer has the right to do this under the sunset clause

Reports of Ibrahim family connections to farm and food hub

John Ibrahimat Bluesfest 2012.

REPORTS circulate colourful Sydney family have investments on the NR

Stunning, heritage-listed Coast home going under the hammer

STUNNING: Buderim House, a stunning heritage-listed Queenslander estate, is going to auction.

Coast home that played host to royalty is set for auction

Internet king Kim Dotcom house-hunting

Kim Dotcom and his partner Elizabeth Donnelly have apparently been in Queenstown scoping out houses. Photo / Kim Dotcom

Dotcom tweeted pictures and video of himself and partner Elizabeth Donnelly