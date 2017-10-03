Capricornia MP meets with protesters

TALKS: Oaky North miner Brendan Tones from the CFMEU meets with Member for Capricornia Michelle Landry regarding workers being locked out of the Oaky North Mine.

OAKY North miner Brendan Tones was one of several protesters who rallied outside Member for Capricornia Michelle Landry's office today.

The Glencore employees have been locked out of their workplace, the Oaky North Mine outside of Tieri for nearly one hundred days.

Brendan said there are about 190 miners on the picket line and the situation has been difficult for him and his fellow miners to endure.

"We're hanging in there, it is a struggle,” he said.

"We want to get back to work.”

The situation has greatly impacted the families involved.

"A lot of families are struggling financially and emotionally.”

The Tieri worker said he wanted to have Ms Landry's reaction to the lock out.

"We wanted to know from her if it was fair or not that we've actually been locked out of our workplace for nearly a hundred days now and if she was willing to do something about it,” he said.

Ms Landry said the meeting with the miners was civilised and she would do her best to resolve the issue.

"It was a very constructive conversation, we talked about the issues that are concerning the guys that are being locked out,” she said.

"There are some negotiations that the union and Glencore still have to do,” she said.

"We are going to be writing a letter to Glencore now but I have been in fairly close negotiations with Glencore about this.”

"I don't want to see any families suffering out there.”

Ms Landry said Glencore had told her that a meeting was held last Thursday on the matter.

She said they felt that the situation was becoming a bit more positive.

"Times have been tough in mining and I hope this does get sorted out sooner than later,” she said.

"Christmas is coming up and people want their jobs and I would love to see this resolved very soon.”