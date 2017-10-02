Capricornia MP welcomes changes to electoral boundary

BOUNDARY CHANGES: The Federal Seat of Capricornia's electoral boundary changes have now been confirmed.

The federal electoral division of Capricornia was one of the districts earmarked to have it's boundaries redrawn according to a report released by the redistribution committee for Queensland.

The Chair of the Committee and Electoral Commissioner, Tom Rogers said the redistribution was required as more than seven years had elapsed since a federal redistribution was last undertaken in Queensland.

"The recent determination of the number of members of the House of Representatives did not alter Queensland's entitlement to 30 members meaning the current redistribution process continues with the release of this proposal,” Mr Rogers said.

"Under the proposal the boundaries of 18 of Queensland's 30 federal electoral divisions would be amended.”

According to Australian Electoral Commission statistics, the division of Capricornia currently had 98,847 voters and once the boundaries were redrawn, the number would be 105,394, satisfying the required enrolment quota.

The proposal would see the entirety of the Bakers Creek, Balberra, Chelona, Dunnrock, McEwens Beach and Rosella localities included in the division of Capricornia.

Capricornia MP Michelle Landry said the changes wouldn't make a huge amount of difference given she was already quite well known in that region with her electorate already covering the back of Mackay.

"I think it's quite good, I'm looking forward to meeting up with some of the new people who will be in the electorate of Capricornia,” she said.

"I'll certainly make sure that we go out there and do some door knocking and meet some of those people in that south Mackay area that we now encompass.”

Objections to the committee's proposed divisions should be made by October 27.