Senior Sergeant Ewan Findlater.
Crime

Capricornia police issue 600+ traffic infringements over Easter

Timothy Cox
6th Apr 2021 6:00 PM
Police in Capricornia issued more than 600 infringement notices over the Easter weekend, nearly 400 of which were for speeding.

Senior Sergeant Ewan Findlater of Rockhampton’s Road Policing Unit said police also did about 4,500 random breath tests, resulting in 32 drink drivers and 59 drug drivers charged.

“We had increased traffic flow with Easter and Rockynats in town,” he said.

“That was also assisted by the fact that we had additional police resources available.

“Generally most people were really good. From those stats though there still are a few people who are prepared to push the limits, and we will continue to target those persons that don’t want to obey the road rules.”

Across Queensland, six people died and 135 were injured as a result of crashes over Easter.

Speeding accounted for about half of all infringements issued, with 2,409 speeding drivers detected.

A total of 219 drug drivers and 228 drink drivers were detected.

Infringements were also issued for not wearing seatbelts (113) and using mobile phones (48), bringing the total to 4,742 offences.

About 25 per cent of the total number of offences were detected across the state’s Central Region incorporating the Sunshine Coast, Mackay, Capricornia and Wide Bay areas.

Acting Assistant Commissioner Ray Rohweder expressed disappointment in the behaviour, noting the significant number of lives lost and injuries sustained as a result of serious crashes.

“Motorists need to understand making good decisions on our roads, counts,” he said.

“Your decisions have a direct consequence on your life and those around you.

“Police are out on our roads detecting offences.

“We continue to target areas based on trends and analysis in driver behaviours.

“People can expect police to be anywhere at any time.”

