Capricornia political rivals upset over 430 redundancies

THE political finger pointing has begun following the decision by multinational mining company Glencore to shed 430 of their staff by next year.

In March, Glencore purchased Hail Creek coal mine and the Valeria coal development project from Rio Tinto for $1.7 billion and the decision to "restructure” followed a review of operations which had been under way since Glencore took over operational management as new owners on August 1.

Both sides of politics have differing takes on the situation, which has rubbed salt into the wounds of a CQ mining community still recovering from the 230-day protracted lock out of 175 coal miners at Glencore's Oaky North Mine that ended in February.

Capricornia MP Michelle Landry said the news this week of job losses at Hail Creek mine was certainly a concern and her thoughts were with those workers and their families.

"It doesn't matter what the circumstances, losing one's job is a kick in the guts,” Ms Landry said.

"I have been in contact with Glencore and the move appears to be in line with the purchase requirements of the Hail Creek mine they procured from Rio Tinto earlier this year, however this will be of no comfort to those who face redundancies. Glencore has assured me they will provide support for these displaced workers while they find their next opportunity.

"The only positive aspect is that the number of jobs currently available within the Bowen Basin mining industry is at a very high level with hundreds of positions open.”

She said that meant these workers would have a good opportunity to get another job in the industry, should they want it.

"That's the benefit of a strong economy and a strong coal sector,” she said.

However strong the sector, Ms Landry said staffing numbers at any mine were entirely the prerogative of the mine operators and something for them to address directly with the community.

Labor's candidate for Capricornia Russell Robertson said he was "devastated for local workers” after hearing reports of the cutbacks.

"It's another kick in the guts for Central Queensland workers from Glencore, a foreign mining company that pays no tax and locked out its workforce at the Oaky North mine for months last year,” Mr Robertson said.

"The Member for Capricornia has again failed to commit any meaningful government assistance to these workers.

"Instead, she's only defended Glencore's decision and she doesn't seem bothered by the fact that over 430 permanent secure jobs have been taken out of the local job market.”

He questioned what guarantees these workers would have that their next "opportunity” would be as secure as their last one.

"Even if every single sacked worker gets a job at another mine, more than likely insecure work with a labour hire company, this still means that there are now 430 less permanent secure jobs for existing unemployed workers to apply for,” he said.

Mr Robertson said time and time again we were seeing big, foreign mining companies cutting Central Queensland jobs, only to replace them with labour hire and casuals.

"It's crippling our communities,” he said.

"Michelle Landry doesn't seem to grasp the flow on effect of mass permanent secure job losses. Local businesses also suffer. Local contractors also suffer, and all the while she can only defend Glencore and talks up the economy,” he said.

He asked Ms Landry had done to prevent this situation from happening.

"Michelle Landry likes to pretend that she is mining's best friend. What she means is she's the mining companies' best friend, because she certainly isn't fighting for the workers.”

"If Michelle Landry actually used her trips to mine sites to speak to the workers and not the millionaire owners, she would know the devastating cost casualisation is having on Central Queensland.”

Mr Robertson said Labor had a plan to help workers in Central Queensland which would ensure that labour hire workers have the same pay and conditions as the permanent workers they work shoulder to shoulder with.

"We will introduce a labour hire licensing scheme and will crack down on dodgy labour hire operators,” he said.

"We will also change the definition of casual to protect workers from exploitation and we will reverse cuts to penalty rates.

"I will always fight for miners and workers in Central Queensland. Michelle Landry would rather fight for the millionaire mine owners.”

Ms Landry responded saying it was farcical to suggest that as the Federal Member, she was somehow to blame for a company deciding to increase or decrease their staff numbers and questioned what the trade unions had done to stop the redundancies.

Michelle Landry and Josh Frydenberg at Callide Mine discussing the importance of the coal sector in August.

"What I can do, and what I have always done, is work tirelessly for the infrastructure and the industry that delivers our region's jobs and a strong economy,” Ms Landry said.

"I have always supported the workers of the Bowen Basin, from pit to port.

"Of the hundreds of jobs currently available in the Bowen Basin, most I've seen are permanent.

"The labour market is strong because the economy is strong, which drives more permanent work.

"The question the Labor candidate - a member of the powerful CFMEU - must answer, what have the trade unions done to stop these redundancies? Unions, like his beloved CFMEU have traded away workers' rights for decades and they now want to pin the blame for that on someone else. I'm afraid when it comes my way, it doesn't stick.

"While one requires an atlas to work out what Labor's policy on the coal sector is, I am rock solid.

"People know where I stand; they know they can't trust their livelihood with Labor.”