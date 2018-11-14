Capricornia polling backs strong oversight of Adani's water

WATER WORRIES: Graziers met at CQLX in April to discuss concerns with Adani's impact on groundwater.

DESPITE Adani's public relations efforts, latest polling of Capricornia shows lingering community concern over the proposed Carmichael coal mine's use of ground water.

Commissioned by the conservation group Lock the Gate Alliance, a Reachtel poll conducted on October 17 of 830 Capricornia residents revealed that more than two-thirds of respondents support action on the Adani mine to protect water resources.

When asked: "Do you agree or disagree that water research recommended by Federal Government scientists should be completed before Adani are allowed to commence work on their mine?”, 73.1 per of Capricornia's respondents agreed.

Two-thirds of Capricornians agreed with the statement: "Adani's water licences should be cancelled in order to safeguard water resources for central Queensland farmers.”

Added to this, 64.5 per cent of Capricornians said they would would you support "the federal government reviewing the Adani coal mine's environmental approvals, including water approvals”.

The Lock the Gate Alliance's Carmel Flint expressed concerns including the lack of Queensland Government approval for Adani's Groundwater Dependent Ecosystem Management Plan and uncertainty surrounding the impact of the Adani mine on the ancient Doongmabulla Springs - with new research including seismic surveys and deep water bores recommended.

"The Queensland Government must not approve the management plan until this research is complete and the impacts on water are fully understood,” Ms Flint said.

Over the past year, a concerted information campaign from Adani Australia, along with statements from the Queensland Government explaining the rigorous environmental conditions in place, were issued to allay fears about the impact of the controversial coal mine on water supplies.

Central Queensland grazier Bruce Currie said they wouldn't support a mining project that would put their future at risk or a government prepared to jeopardise their water for no good reason.

"It's clear from these surveys that the production of healthy food and the provision of clean water are still the biggest priority for central and north Queenslanders,” Mr Curry said.

"These poll results send a message to politicians, no matter who they are, that we expect them to protect our water.

"For the Federal Labor party, who have been ambivalent about the project, it's time to support regional Queenslanders and step up against the project on water grounds.”

Previously Adani Australia said the Carmichael mine would use water from a number of sources including the Suttor River, groundwater, rainwater and recycled water.

"Our water licence allows us to take water from the Suttor River, but only when it is in flood and only when other industrial users, like farmers, have taken what they need,” a spokesperson said.

"Groundwater would be extracted from in and around the mine to ensure safe mining.

"This will come from local aquifers connected to coal seams beneath the mine site, not the Great Artesian Basin.”

They said water would also be sourced from rainwater collected in dams during the wet season and recycled on site.

According to Adani, the Doongmabulla Springs are located more than 8km from the mining lease and 11km from any mining activities.

"Adani must monitor and report to the government about the level of water in the springs,” they said.

"To protect the springs and its local species there are regulatory conditions that state that the water level at the springs cannot drop more than 20cm.

"Adani is committed to protecting the Carmichael River. We will establish a 500m environmental protection zone along each side of the river and a flood levee bank will keep the mine and the river completely separated.”

Environmental concerns:

The Queensland Department of Environment and Science being yet to approve a Groundwater Dependent Ecosystem Management Plan for the Adani project which was required before construction can commence on the mine.

Bioregional Assessments were designed to assess the cumulative impacts of mining on water resources. As part of the Bioregional Assessment, scientists have identified major uncertainty about the impacts of the Adani mine on the ancient Doongmabulla Springs and recommended new research - seismic surveys and deep water bores. They say this research has not been conducted and millions of taxpayer dollars are effectively being wasted if they are ignored.

