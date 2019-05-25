Capricornia prison officers say they've had enough

BEING USEFUL: Custodial officers from Capricornia Correctional Centre sign up for organ donation during rolling industrial action.

BEING USEFUL: Custodial officers from Capricornia Correctional Centre sign up for organ donation during rolling industrial action.

THEY may be on strike but they'll be hard at it giving their time to veterans when custodial officers at Capricornia Correctional Centre take part in state-wide industrial action again today.

Prisoners are in lockdown as more than 200 custodial officers plus administration staff make their voices heard asking for a 4 per cent payrise and to be paid for additional duties they currently "volunteer" for.

Together Union delegate for Capricornia, Simone Hitchcock said they were striking because of they way the State Government was treating them and would be donating their time to Cockscomb Veterans Bush Retreat instead.

On May 15 staff also took part in work stoppages and instead many signed up to become organ donors.

They are scheduled for another day of action on May 30, when they will give blood.

"Negotiations for our Enterprise bargaining Agreement have been ongoing for three months and our team of delegates has been at the table with Queensland Corrective Services," Ms Hitchcock said.

"They have presented nothing and keep saying they haven't been given a framework from Treasury.

"The day before we were due to have protected industrial actions, on May 13, they presented their log of claims and it was all about stripping back award conditions - like roster variations and giving 24 hours notice instead of 72 to change rosters."

Since that day custodial officers around Queensland have taken part in rolling strikes with prisoners placed in lockdown.

Queensland's correctional officers are the lowest paid in Australia and Ms Hitchcock said the industrial action was geared to bring them in line with the rest of the country.

She said if the strikes continued it was likely they would form working parties to help at Cockscomb.

"At least that way we can be doing something useful," she said.

"We've been calling on Police and Emergency Services Minister Mark Ryan Minister, to intervene but he's gone on three-weeks leave."