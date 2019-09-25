Capricornia representative impresses with hat-trick

CRICKET: St Ursula’s College Year 7 student Abbey Harvey has bagged an impressive hat-trick.

She will represent Capricornia for a third straight time, this year being named in the 13-15 years girls team.

Harvey, 13, played in the Capricornia 10-12 years team in 2017 and 2018, the latter as captain, and said she was excited for the upcoming titles in Mackay.

“What I love most about cricket is all of the great friends I’ve made, both from playing club cricket with the boys, and representative cricket on all girls’ teams,” she said.

Harvey first took to the pitch in 2015 as a substitute player for her brother’s team. She loved it and has been a member of the Capricorn Coast Parkana Sharks Cricket Club ever since.

No stranger to rep duties, she played for the Central Infernos at the Queensland championships in 2018.

She is the only female from Rockhampton named in the train-on squad for this year’s Infernos under-15 girls, and will trial in October for a place in the team.

A fierce bowler and sharp batter, Harvey is one of six girls from the Central region selected to take part in Queensland Cricket’s Junior Academy Pathways for 2019/2020.

“I love the competition of taking wickets and hitting boundaries,” she said.

“My favourite shot is the pull shot.

“The players I most admire and want to be like are Megan Schutt and Ellyse Perry.”