Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
St Ursula's College Year 7 student Abbey Harvey will compete at the Queensland schools 13-15 years girls cricket championships.
St Ursula's College Year 7 student Abbey Harvey will compete at the Queensland schools 13-15 years girls cricket championships.
Sport

Capricornia representative impresses with hat-trick

Pam McKay
25th Sep 2019 7:30 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

CRICKET: St Ursula’s College Year 7 student Abbey Harvey has bagged an impressive hat-trick.

She will represent Capricornia for a third straight time, this year being named in the 13-15 years girls team.

Harvey, 13, played in the Capricornia 10-12 years team in 2017 and 2018, the latter as captain, and said she was excited for the upcoming titles in Mackay.

“What I love most about cricket is all of the great friends I’ve made, both from playing club cricket with the boys, and representative cricket on all girls’ teams,” she said.

Harvey first took to the pitch in 2015 as a substitute player for her brother’s team. She loved it and has been a member of the Capricorn Coast Parkana Sharks Cricket Club ever since.

No stranger to rep duties, she played for the Central Infernos at the Queensland championships in 2018.

She is the only female from Rockhampton named in the train-on squad for this year’s Infernos under-15 girls, and will trial in October for a place in the team.

A fierce bowler and sharp batter, Harvey is one of six girls from the Central region selected to take part in Queensland Cricket’s Junior Academy Pathways for 2019/2020.

“I love the competition of taking wickets and hitting boundaries,” she said.

“My favourite shot is the pull shot.

“The players I most admire and want to be like are Megan Schutt and Ellyse Perry.”

st ursula's college yeppoon tmbcricket tmbsport
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Rocky residents urged to think about water use

    premium_icon Rocky residents urged to think about water use

    News With the region being drought affected, council is reminding residents of the importance of monitoring water consumption

    • 25th Sep 2019 6:00 AM
    MISSING: Search for CQ woman

    MISSING: Search for CQ woman

    Breaking She was last seen on Sunday night in Moranbah

    JM Kelly lieutenant lands State Government job

    premium_icon JM Kelly lieutenant lands State Government job

    News State Government department employed a JM Kelly’s senior manager

    BROLGA week in CQ Kids head to CQUni to engage

    premium_icon BROLGA week in CQ Kids head to CQUni to engage

    News Rockhampton kids get involved in cultural and educational BROLGA week at...

    • 25th Sep 2019 6:00 AM