Capricornia reps serve up success at school trials

TENNIS: Three Capricornia representatives have made the Queensland secondary schools team for the first time but the coronavirus could deny them a shot at the nationals.

Rockhampton’s Lachlan Vickery and Isabella Cooper and Gladstone’s Nicholas Crane earned selection at the Queensland secondary schools 13-19 years trials in Rockhampton at the weekend.

Capricornia player Nicholas Crane keeps his eye on the ball during play at the secondary schools trials in Rockhampton. Picture: Jann Houley

Ninety-six male and female players from 12 regions contested the event at Tennis Rockhampton’s centre with more than 500 matches played across the 24 courts over two days.

Former Yeppoon product Matt Harper, who is now in Brisbane, won the boys event while Brisbane’s Emily Ryan reigned in the girls.

Met North took out of the regional boys and combined titles, while Met North won the regional girls.

The three local reps were to represent Queensland at the nationals in Perth in early May but the week-long tournament has been postponed due to the coronavirus with no new date set.

Lachlan was playing in the 16 years division and won eight of his nine matches to make the state team.

Lacey Robertson sends a forehand back during play the weekend trials. Picture: Jann Houley

Dad Glenn, who is Tennis Rockhampton’s centre manager, said Lachlan was “stoked” to earn the state honour.

He performed strongly all tournament but saved his best for last in the “graveyard match” which determined whether he or his opponent, Brisbane’s Brooklyn Burley, would make the team.

“He had not beaten Brooklyn in his last three attempts but he came out and won it 6-1 6-2,” Glenn said.

“This is his first time in the Queensland schools team and he is over the moon.

“Obviously he would love to play at the nationals but we’re just going to have to wait and see what happens.”

Meanwhile, the Rockhampton Open Age tournament will not go ahead on April 4 and 5 in line with Tennis Australia’s decision to postpone all of its sanctioned events, competitions and tournaments until further notice.