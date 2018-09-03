Menu
ROAD FUNDING: Federal Minister for Infrastructure and Transport Darren Chester, Member for Capricornia Michelle Landry, and Minister for Northern Australia and Resources Matthew Canavan at the announcement of $20 million for development of Beef Roads in 2016.
Politics

Capricornia road upgrades set to boost heavy vehicle safety

Leighton Smith
by
3rd Sep 2018 6:38 PM
MAJOR upgrades to heavy vehicle routes in Capricornia promise to make transport more efficient, more reliable and safer.

Capricornia MP Michelle Landry was pleased to announce the three major upgrades in the Capricornia region.

The upgrades are being funded under round six of the Federal Government's Heavy Vehicle Safety and Productivity Program.

The upgrades will take place at Bungundarra in Livingstone Shire, near Moranbah in Isaac Region and a section of the Peak Downs Highway between Clermont and Nebo in the Isaac Region.

Ms Landry said getting product from paddock to plate was a vital part of Australia's growing agriculture and transport industries, which was why the Federal Government was investing in making those freight routes safer.

Beef road accidents graphic from May 2018.
"We all understand how important it is to upgrade these roads - we all drive them often and see first-hand the jobs and opportunities agriculture and transport brings to Central Queensland,” Ms Landry said.

"I have been fighting for better roads and this is fantastic news for truckies travelling through our region, with the Capricornia electorate receiving over $4 million for projects under round six of the program.”

Deputy Prime Minister, Nationals leader and Minister for Infrastructure, Transport and Regional Development Michael McCormack said the program provided funding to local councils and state and territory governments to help fund works designed to improve the safety and efficiency of important heavy vehicle routes around the nation.

Federal Minister for Infrastructure and Transport Darren Chester, Member for Capricornia Michelle Landry, Queensland Member for Gregory Lachlan Millar and Minister for Northern Australia and Resources Matthew Canavan at the announcement of $20 million for development of Beef Roads in 2016.
"Around Australia we are investing in helping people get home sooner and safer, no matter where they live,” Mr McCormack said.

"That's why we are continuing to deliver road funding where it's needed, based mainly on the local knowledge, especially to councils which make up more than 60 per cent of the 93 projects selected under this latest round of funding.”

Capricornia announcements

  • $260000 to upgrade the intersection of Paddy's Swamp Rd and Ingrey Rd at Bungundarra in Livingstone Shire.
  • $922500 to upgrade eighteen concrete floodways on Pasha Rd near Moranbah in Isaac Region.
  • $3 million to widen extensive section of Peak Downs Highway between Clermont and Nebo in Isaac Region.
