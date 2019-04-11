Capricornia voters are watching closely

OPINION: The vast Capricornia electorate is going to come under great scrutiny this election.

The LNP held the seat at the 2016 election with a margin of just 0.6 per cent, which has not altered with federal electorate boundary changes.

While the Dawson electorate covers Mackay city and north, Capricornia includes Sarina, Ooralea, Walkerston and extends west to Finch Hatton.

It also winds around to take in the coalfield communities including Clermont, Moranbah and Dysart before extending north to Collinsville.

That almost 91,000 sq km is a lot of ground to cover when the bulk of the population is in Rockhampton.

In the 11 weeks since I arrived in Mackay, there has been plenty of money splashed around Dawson but seemingly little for Capricornia voters in our patch; press releases often come through for media conferences in Rockhampton announcing money being spent down south.

Incumbent Michelle Landry assures us she has a long list of achievements, and we don't doubt that, but we are only aware of two or three visits to our part of the world since January. She and the other candidates competing for the seat will need to ensure they hit the road if they want to secure votes in this region.

When the Daily Mercury polled about 20 Capricornia voters, producing photos to see if they knew Ms Landry or Labor candidate Russell Robertson, many people knew her face but no one could pick him.

This newspaper has already had emails and phone calls about ensuring we cover Capricornia as extensively as Dawson.

So the voters here in the northern part of the electorate care. They will cast their vote with a discerning eye.