WARMTH: This image shows the temperature forecast across the region for this Saturday.
Capricornia 'warms up' to winter this week

14th Aug 2018 12:00 PM

IT appears Central Queenslanders could bid farewell to winter for another year.

Regional centres across the region are expected to see maximum temperatures rise for the remainder of the week.

According to the Bureau of Meteorology (BoM) forecasts, Rockhampton is expected to reach a maximum temperature of 30C on Friday and Saturday.

This will come after the temperatures slowly rises from 26C tomorrow and 28C Thursday; minimums will reach 8C and 10C respectively.

The Beef Capital can expect sunny conditions with light winds for most of the week ahead.

BoM's seasonal outlook has given explanation to the rising temperatures.

It shows August days and nights are "likely to be warmer than average for most of Australia” while "the chance of warmer days is greater than 80 per cent across large parts of northern and eastern Australia”.

Meanwhile in Capricornia, tomorrow morning could bring morning frost in south-west areas of the region.

Despite the rising temperatures throughout the day, BoM forecasts show Biloela will experience chilly mornings for the next couple of days.

Overnight temperatures in the Dawson Valley hub will fall to between 3C and 10C tomorrow, 6C to 12C Thursday and 7C to 12C on Friday.

According to BoM forecasting, Emerald will see sunny conditions and light winds for the remainder of the week.

