Capricornia well looked after in state budget

Local Members Brittany Lauga (Keppel) and Barry O'Rourke deliver infrastructure projects for the region.

THE REGIONS have been well looked after in the State budget according to Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga as over 60 per cent of the total infrastructure budget is allocated to regional Queensland.

Mrs Lauga said the budget was "a massive injection of infrastructure and services for the Capricorn Coast and North Rockhampton regions, and includes some amazing projects which will help drive the growth in Keppel for the year ahead and beyond”.

"These are issues I have worked hard for to secure funding for many of the things people in my electorate have been telling me they need.”

Roads, rails, prisons, boat ramps, schools and emergency services are among the projects to receive funding in Central Queensland as listed in the State Government's spendings for the coming financial year.

Capricornia Correction Centre will undergo a 348-bed expansion with a budget value of $88 million.

Rockhampton's residential alcohol and other drug rehabilitation and treatment facility in Rockhampton also attracted funding.

The facility will include 42 beds for residential rehabilitation.

Details emerged in the budget stating the facility would have eight beds for withdrawal stage treatment, two family units and the capacity for a non-residential day program.

The big spend on Great Keppel Island will also start this financial year with $16.4 million committed to the Great Keppel Island rejuvenation to "Deliver major tourism infrastructure improvements such as power and water connections to the mainland, sewerage treatment, a public jetty and boat ramp as well as amenities for visitors, including public toilets.”

Mrs Lauga said the rest of the $29 million commitment will be delivered in forward estimates.

"There is $29 million for this year and over the forward estimates to continue working towards delivering power and water services to Great Keppel Island to support its redevelopment as a tourist destination,” she said.

Rockhampton residents can expect a faster journey to Emerald with $16.8 million being put towards six overtaking lanes along the Capricornia Highway.

So too can those heading to Gracemere with $35.9 million budgeted to duplicate the Rockhampton to Gracemere stretch of the Capricorn Highway.

$14.9 million has been put aside for the Rockhampton-Emu Park Rd to upgrade safety and capacity on the access route to the Rockhampton abattoirs.

A further $29 million will see the duplication of the Bruce Highway extended from Yeppoon-Rockhampton Rd to Terranova Dr at Parkhurst.

The Terranove Dr intersection will also receive $15 million worth of works and $12.5 million will go towards safety works on Bruce Highway (St Lawrence) between Neilsen Avenue and Plentiful Creek.

Overtaking lanes valued at $6.9 million dollars on the Bruce highway north of The caves have also been budgeted.

More work on the Rockhampton to Gladstone stretch can also be expected with $12.3 million put towards widening and sealing the Bruce Highway (Benaraby-Rockhampton) between Gentle Annie Rd and St Arnauds Creek, south of Rockhampton.

Upgrades to the Yeppoon to Rockhampton roads remained unfunded in the budget despite Federal Labor and LNP entering a price war over the stretch during the election campaign period.

Mrs Lauga also came good on her promised boat ramps, with projects at Corbetts Landing, Thompson Point and Port Alma sharing in 4.6 million dollars of funding.

Local schools to cash in on this year's budget include North Rockhampton State School, which will get a home economics and classroom block worth $1.2 million.

Emerald State High School's air conditioning will be replaced to the value of $1.76 million.

$1.6 million will go to Parkhurst State school for additional classrooms - six general learning spaces and two specialist learning spaces.

Yeppoon State High School will also receive additional classroom and refurbished administration buildings to the value of $1.5 million.

The State Budget also includes an $885 million payroll tax relief package that will benefit an estimated 440 local businesses in Central Queensland.

Phil Henery, acting president of the Capricornia Chamber of Commerce, welcomed the news.

"Payroll tax relief for small business in terms of a threshold increase is absolutely crucial in boosting employment whilst the discount for regional areas recognises the need to boost confidence in the private sector,” he said.

"The Capricornia Chamber of Commerce is pleased to see that the Government has responded to this need by increasing the threshold at which payroll tax is payable from $1.1m to $1.3m, with additional incentives for businesses with more than 85 per cent of their employees in regional Queensland, and those who add full-time staff.”

State budget breakdown

TOURISM

. $100,000 for a 53km rail trail from Rockhampton to Yeppoon that follows the heritage rail line out of a $455,000 total spend. Part of the Growth Area and Regional Infrastructure Investment Fund

. $350,000 to provide Livingstone residents with a landscaped parkland setting as a final resting place for their loved ones as part of a $1.8 million commitment from the $365 million Building our Regions program

. $450,000 to undertake works to provide drawcard tourism facilities for residents and visitors, and amenity and facility improvements including better pedestrian connectivity and road network functionality.

EDUCATION

. $1.6 million of $5.7 million - New building - six general learning spaces and two specialist learning spaces at Parkhurst State School

. $250,000 to refurbish tuckshop at Yeppoon State High School

. $150,000 for a permanent shade structure for playground at Yeppoon State School

. $650,000 allocated across 15 schools in the Keppel electorate for maintenance in schools throughout the 2019-20 financial year

. $220,000 allocated across 15 schools in the Keppel electorate for minor works in schools throughout the 2019-20 financial year

. $1.55 million of $5.1 million for a new administration building, refurbish old administration into five general learning spaces at Yeppoon State High School

HEALTH

. $287,243 as a part of a $861,727 commitment over three years to provide Mental Health Funding Program services

. $988,000 out of a $9.5 million total spend for a new 42-bed residential alcohol and other drug rehabilitation and treatment facility in Rockhampton. The facility will include 32 beds for residential rehabilitation, eight beds for withdrawal stage treatment, two family units and the capacity for a non-residential day program.

. $1.3 million out of a $7 million total spend to upgrade the Rockhampton Ambulance Station and Operations Centre

. $22,917 as a part of a $137,500 commitment over three years to provide Clinical Redesign Initiatives services

. $447,000 to provide Alcohol, Tobacco & Drug services

CHILD SAFETY, YOUTH AND WOMEN

. $1,162,439 for Life Without Barriers to provide child protection placement services

. $686,342 for Central Queensland Indigenous Development Ltd to provide child protection placement services

. $652,560 for Anglicare - Central Queensland Limited to provide child protection placement services

. $1,722,614 for Central Queensland Indigenous Development Ltd for family services

. $1,125,965 for the Baptist Union of Queensland - Carinity to provide child protection placement services

. $637,468 for Rockhampton Women's Shelter Inc to provide domestic and family violence services

. $443,538 for Livingstone Shire Council for family services

. $134,365 for Central Queensland University to provide child protection placement services

. $84,771 for Livingstone Shire Council for youth services

COMMUNITIES, DISABILITY SERVICES AND SENIORS

. $119,116 for Livingstone Shire Council to provide programs to help individuals and community groups to participate positively in their community as part of a $476,463 commitment over four years

EMPLOYMENT, SMALL BUSINESS AND TRAINING

. $350,000 to fund Rockhampton Regional Council for a two-year Regional Skills Investment Strategy project

. Skilling Queenslanders for Work assisting up to 785 people to get job ready skills through $6.28 million in the Central Queensland region

. The Back To Work - Regional Employment Package in Keppel electorate has supported 422 jobs, through funding of $4,017,000 to date, with at least $488,000 committed in 2019-20

HOUSING AND PUBLIC WORKS

. $360,000 funding to Central Queensland Indigenous Development Ltd located in Keppel to deliver specialist homelessness services.

. $148,500 for Bluebirds United Sports Club Inc to support the construction of a synthetic grass junior field, install LED lights to four existing light poles and construct a fence to support football

. $7,597 for Capricorn Coast Football Club Inc. to support the upgrade to an amenities block including change rooms, showers, toilets, parents' rooms, first aid room, officials room and storage rooms to support female participation in football at Yeppoon

QUEENSLAND POLICE SERVICE

. $3.173 million plus ongoing funding to continue the successful Project Booyah initiative, which includes a Rockhampton-based program

. $982,000 from a total of $1.759 million to implement the Framing the Future initiative for Project Booyah graduates to connect them with education and training opportunities

. $116,000 plus ongoing funding for an additional District Domestic and Family Violence Coordinator

STATE DEVELOPMENT, MANUFACTURING, INFRASTRUCTURE AND PLANNING

. $100,000 for a 53km rail trail from Rockhampton to Yeppoon that follows the heritage rail line out of a $455,000 total spend.

. $350,000 to provide Livingstone residents with a landscaped parkland setting as a final resting place for their loved ones as part of a $1.8 million commitment from the $365 million Building our Regions program

. $2.5 million to convert the Yeppoon Sewage Treatment Plant to a Membrane Bio Reactor Plant to cater for future growth as part of a $5 million commitment from the $365 million Building our Regions program

. $450,000 to undertake works to provide drawcard tourism facilities for residents and visitors, and amenity and facility improvements including better pedestrian connectivity and road network functionality