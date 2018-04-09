Capricornia Yearling Sales' big 2018 debut

TO COIN a racing phrase, yesterday's Capricornia Yearling Sales in Rockhampton got off to a very slow start before rallying late to actually better the figures of its 2017 counterpart.

Alarmingly and rightly so, 16 of the first 33 yearlings offered for auction were passed in and walked from the ring before many were subsequently sold through negotiations with vendors.

Pleasingly, albeit surprisingly for the CYS's promoters the Central Queensland Thoroughbred Breeders Association, both the gross sale's figures and the clearance rate went on to better the previous year.

In all yesterday SUNDAY some 77 yearlings were sold grossing $840,100 for an average price of $10,992 with a clearance percentage of 76.24%.

This compared to the 2017 CYS when 62 yearlings sold fetching $793,750 with clearance rate of 73.81%.

While this year's average was down on last year's $12,802, the highest priced yearling, Lot 111 the Better Than Ready-Tiger Dimejan filly made $50,000 sold to connections of the Chris Munce stable bettered the toppy at $48K last year.

Brisbane's Munce also bought the second highest priced yearling a racy Dawn Approach colt offered by Oaklands Stud as Lot 91 fetching $45,000.

Shopping at both ends of the price category, Munce signed-up as well for Lot 109, a Better Than Ready colt for $6000.

Brisbane's Liam Birchley who trained Wicked Ways to win Saturday's $118,000 CYS 2YO Classic (1200m) at Callaghan Park was also active acquiring three yearlings.

Trading under LB Racing he purchased a strong Nisp (AUS) colt (Lot 28) for $15,000 before later buying Lot 102 a Whittington colt for $14,000.

Then he paid $24K for the Oaklands bred Sidereus-The Ringmistress colt for $24K listed as Lot 110.

Rockhampton trainer Tom Button signed-off on five yearlings, mainly at the cheaper end of the scale, ranging from $2000 to $8500 for Lots 45, 49, 50 and 95.

Button's dearest was Lot 63, the Sidereus-Massage colt listed as Lot 63 for $16K.

He seems assured of also trading Lot 97, the Sidereus-Special Deposit colt, the brother to his ill fated juvenile star The Bank Manager which was listed as purchased by Kele Property Group.

Not surprisingly just on presentation alone, locals took a shine to the Oaklands Stud offerings with Beverley Gibbs paying $34K for the Wicked Style colt catalogued as Lot 74.

Similarly, Bill Reid Racing bought the Wicked Style colt Lot 42 for $7k and the Sidereus filly Lot 79 for $8k.

Long time proven judge of horseflesh, Rockhampton's Ron Beak got the Oaklands bred Wicked Style-Gypsy Pearl filly for $7K when it came in the ring as Lot 45.

John Pointon and Prue Howard may have bought the "steal" of the sale when getting the full brother to last year's CYS 2YO Classic winner in Stylish Criminal for $32K as Lot 67.

Full sale details are available on the Central Queensland Breeders Association website.