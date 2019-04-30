Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
EARLY BIRD: Rockhampton retiree Robyn James couldn't wait to get in and vote at pre-polling before her next adventure.
EARLY BIRD: Rockhampton retiree Robyn James couldn't wait to get in and vote at pre-polling before her next adventure. Leighton Smith
Politics

Capricornia's pre-polls open, candidate preferences revealed

Leighton Smith
by
30th Apr 2019 12:01 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

LADIES and gentlemen, start your voting!

With pre-polling kicking off yesterday, Rockhampton retiree Robyn James was one of the first local residents to get in early and cast her vote in the 2019 Federal Election.

A determined looking Ms James marched through the gates of North Rockhampton's polling station, eager to get the business of democracy out of the way before her next stint as a grey nomad.

"I'm coming to do it early because I'm leaving at the end of the week to travel for the next few months and I'll be somewhere where there won't be a polling booth,” Ms James said.

The former manager of the residential college at CQUniversity didn't have any problems deciding who to vote for this time around.

"I always vote the same, I don't have to think about it. That's why I'm coming early,” she said.

"I'm looking forward to getting this election out of the way. I'm sick of all the campaigning.”

The candidates now have their cards on the table when it comes to preferences.

LNP's Michelle Landry said: 1. LNP 2. UAP 3. IND 4. ONP 5. KAP 6. DLP 7. ALP 8. Greens 9.CNP.

ALP's Russell Robertson said: 1. ALP 2. KAP 3. IND 4. DLP 5. UAP 6. Greens 7. LNP 8. ONP 9. CNP.

One Nation's Wade Rothery said: 1. ONP 2. KAP 3. IND 4. LNP 5. DLP 6. ALP 7. UAP 8. CNP 9. Greens.

The Greens' Paul Bambrick said: 1. Greens 2. ALP 3. KAP 4. LNP 5. UAP 6. DLP 7. IND 8. ONP 9. CNP.

United Australia's Lindsay Sturgeon said: 1. UAP 2. LNP 3. KAP. 4. DLP 5. IND 6. ALP 7. Greens 8. ONP 9. CNP.

Katter's Australia Party's George Birkbeck said: 1. KAP 2. ONP 3. DLP 4. IND 5. UAP 6. LNP 7. ALP 8. CNP 9. Greens.

federal election 2019 pre-polling tmbelection2019 tmbpolitics
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Defence department moves in as properties sell

    premium_icon Defence department moves in as properties sell

    Politics RICK Bowman will have the Defence Force as neighbours on two sides of his property Lorna Vale at Marlborough.

    • 30th Apr 2019 1:00 AM
    SHOALWATER: Timeline of events for expansion

    premium_icon SHOALWATER: Timeline of events for expansion

    Politics Shoalwater/Stanage Bay on the books since back in 2016

    • 30th Apr 2019 1:00 AM
    SHOALWATER: Ludwig demands answers from Prime Minister

    premium_icon SHOALWATER: Ludwig demands answers from Prime Minister

    Politics Land acquisitions revealed, call to answer questions

    • 30th Apr 2019 1:00 AM
    Rogue horseman forgiven by Brown in Rockhampton

    premium_icon Rogue horseman forgiven by Brown in Rockhampton

    News "you're not the only one who makes mistakes in life”

    • 30th Apr 2019 1:00 AM