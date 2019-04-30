Capricornia's pre-polls open, candidate preferences revealed

EARLY BIRD: Rockhampton retiree Robyn James couldn't wait to get in and vote at pre-polling before her next adventure.

LADIES and gentlemen, start your voting!

With pre-polling kicking off yesterday, Rockhampton retiree Robyn James was one of the first local residents to get in early and cast her vote in the 2019 Federal Election.

A determined looking Ms James marched through the gates of North Rockhampton's polling station, eager to get the business of democracy out of the way before her next stint as a grey nomad.

"I'm coming to do it early because I'm leaving at the end of the week to travel for the next few months and I'll be somewhere where there won't be a polling booth,” Ms James said.

The former manager of the residential college at CQUniversity didn't have any problems deciding who to vote for this time around.

"I always vote the same, I don't have to think about it. That's why I'm coming early,” she said.

"I'm looking forward to getting this election out of the way. I'm sick of all the campaigning.”

The candidates now have their cards on the table when it comes to preferences.

LNP's Michelle Landry said: 1. LNP 2. UAP 3. IND 4. ONP 5. KAP 6. DLP 7. ALP 8. Greens 9.CNP.

ALP's Russell Robertson said: 1. ALP 2. KAP 3. IND 4. DLP 5. UAP 6. Greens 7. LNP 8. ONP 9. CNP.

One Nation's Wade Rothery said: 1. ONP 2. KAP 3. IND 4. LNP 5. DLP 6. ALP 7. UAP 8. CNP 9. Greens.

The Greens' Paul Bambrick said: 1. Greens 2. ALP 3. KAP 4. LNP 5. UAP 6. DLP 7. IND 8. ONP 9. CNP.

United Australia's Lindsay Sturgeon said: 1. UAP 2. LNP 3. KAP. 4. DLP 5. IND 6. ALP 7. Greens 8. ONP 9. CNP.

Katter's Australia Party's George Birkbeck said: 1. KAP 2. ONP 3. DLP 4. IND 5. UAP 6. LNP 7. ALP 8. CNP 9. Greens.