The candidate who wins the seat of Capricornia will face intense pressure to address the region's financial struggles.
Capricornia's top 10 voter issues identified by Bully's poll

Leighton Smith
15th Apr 2019 11:21 AM
CAPRICORNIA is screaming out for jobs and hurting in the hip pocket according to the early results from The Morning Bulletin's voter issues poll.

Last week, readers were asked to go through a comprehensive shortlist of 46 options in our online poll and vote for their top five issues.

The poll has already gathered 711 votes with the top three issues so far being job creation, reducing cost of living pressures and lowering power prices.

Here are the current top 10 results:

1. Job creation - Votes: 47 / 711 (6 per cent)

2. Reducing cost of living pressures - Votes: 46 / 711 (6 per cent)

3. Lowering power prices - Votes: 45 / 711 (6 per cent)

4. Addressing high fuel costs - Votes: 36 / 711 (5 per cent)

5. Law/ crime - Votes: 25 / 711 (3 per cent)

6. Upgrading CQ's roads - Votes: 24 / 711 (3 per cent)

7. Cracking down on tax avoidance by multinational companies - Votes: 21 / 711 (2 per cent)

8. Upgrading GKI infrastructure - Votes: 21 / 711 (2 per cent)

9. Supporting the mining industry - Votes: 20 / 711 (2 per cent)

10. Water infrastructure - Gap dam, Bradfield scheme - Votes: 19 / 711 (2 per cent)

The poll results are intended to determine Capricornia voters' priorities and will guide the Bully's election coverage and questions to the candidates on our pre-election debate planned for early May.

The poll will remain open until the day before the election so vote below and have your voice heard.

What are Capricornia’s big issues for the 2019 federal election?

