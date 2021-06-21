Captain ’class above’ in Open A netball decider

Captain and goal shooter Esther Bourke starred in Rockhampton Grammar Magic's win in the Open A netball grand final.

Esther Bourke produced an inspirational captain’s performance for Rockhampton Grammar School Magic in their Open A netball grand final win.

The dynamic goal shooter was named Player of the Final after the team’s 38-30 win over The Cathedral College Titans at Jardine Park on Friday night.

It was a fitting reward for RGS Magic, who went through the season undefeated.

Seventeen grades in the Rockhampton District Secondary Schools netball competition were decided on the night, with RGS and TCC each winning five (see full results below).

RGS Magic coach Zoe Seibold said it was an entertaining final, but her girls finished strongly to claim victory.

“It was close at some points, but the girls really found their rhythm in the fourth quarter,” she said.

“Esther Bourke was absolutely phenomenal with the shots she was putting up and our defensive pressure all the way up the court helped us secure the win.

“We were always in control; there was never a point in the game that I thought we were in trouble.

“I was very happy with the result; we were minor premiers and went through the season undefeated and it’s the first time in quite a while that Grammar has done that.”

Seibold could not speak highly enough of Bourke, saying the Year 11 student was a “class above” and took her game to the next level.

She also praised goal defence Aleisha Paul and centre Ella James.

The grand final win comes a fortnight after RGS Magic qualified for the state finals of the open division of the Vicki Wilson Cup.

Seibold and her players are now gearing up for QISSN (Queensland Independent Secondary Schools Netball), which starts next Monday.

They open their campaign at 7.30am against Brisbane’s Canterbury College, and are in a hotly contested pool which includes competition heavyweights Matthew Flinders College.

Seibold said her players would need to be switched on for every game at the high-stakes carnival.

“We’re in the top pool so we’re expecting every game will be a tough one, but that one against Canterbury College first thing on Monday will be extra tough,” she said.

“We’re playing 12-minute halves instead of quarters. It’s a little bit more challenging to get the flow when you’re playing in halves, so you really need to start well.

“We’re well placed heading into the carnival.

“These girls want to win, and they have the ability to win.

“They play as a team and they trust the game they play and what they’ve been practising.”

2021 RDSS netball grand final results

Open A: RGS Magic d TCC Titans 38-30

B1: RGS Meteors d TCC Apollos 22-17

B2: RGS Bullets d Heights College 33-27

C1: TCC d North Rockhampton High Grey 27-17

C2: Mount Morgan High d Heights College White 30-21

10A: RGS Sparks d TCC 38-31

10B: Heights College d RGS Thunder 32-22

10C: Mount Morgan High d RGS Phantoms 36-34

9A: RGS Storm d TCC 23-15

9B: TCC Blue d Heights 26-21

9C: Rockhampton Girls Grammar School d Mount Morgan High 19-12

8A: TCC d St Ursula’s 30-15

8B: Emmaus Red d TCC 26-24

8C: North Rockhampton High d TCC Blue 16-11

7A: TCC d St Ursula’s 27-22

7B: TCC Blue d Emmaus 45-3

7C: Rockhampton High d TCC White 13-12