Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Delays on Captain Cook Highway due to truck fire

by Andrea Falvo
29th Jan 2019 8:08 AM

DELAYS are expected on the Captain Cook Highway this morning following reports of a truck fire north of Ellis Beach.

Emergency services were called to the incident about 4.20am.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesman said one fire crew had attended.

"There was a small fire to a vehicle when we arrived," he said.

"The caller said it was a small truck, the cab was on fire."

He said fire crews left the scene about 5.19am, leaving the incident with police.

"The vehicle is still on the roadway, the road is still blocked as of 5.18am," he said.

"They're waiting for the vehicle to be towed and the vehicle was left in the hands of QPS."

Transport and Main Roads has advised that one lane has now reopened to traffic. Delays are expected.

No injuries have been reported at this stage.

captain cook highway delays traffic truck fire

Top Stories

    Crash near Rocky school as children return from holidays

    premium_icon Crash near Rocky school as children return from holidays

    Breaking The two vehicle crash happened near a North Rockhampton school

    • 29th Jan 2019 8:40 AM
    I got an OP1, but I'm not going to university

    premium_icon I got an OP1, but I'm not going to university

    Offbeat Matthew Sulman was on holiday overseas when received unexpected news

    Woman charged after allegedly stabbing man in face

    premium_icon Woman charged after allegedly stabbing man in face

    Crime The Berserker woman is set to appear in court today

    Crime scene established as police investigate Rocky deaths

    Crime scene established as police investigate Rocky deaths

    Crime VIDEO: A man and a woman were found dead overnight