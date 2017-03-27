Captain Jeff to ride out cyclone fringe on the Fitzroy

JEFF Wheatley has the most beautiful back yard in Australia...the mighty Fitzroy River.

Jeff lives part time on his trusty 30-foot yacht, Free n Easy.

Fiztroy River flood preps: Fitzroy River "boatie" Jeff Wheatley takes the possible flood caused by TC Debbie in his stride.

Yesterday as Cyclone Debbie bore down on the Queensland coast, more than 500km north of Rockhampton, Jeff cut a relaxed figure as he spoke about the city's boating community and what preparations needed to be done.

He harbours no plans of seeking smooth waters and plans to stay on his trusty yacht for the time being.

Not that Jeff is no stranger to the perils of the high seas, on two occasions he has found himself hundreds of metres from shore, caught in 140km/h winds. He feared for his life but came through the wiser - his experience means he knows what to do when.

TMB journalist Matty Holdsworth and seasoned boater Jeff Wheatley cruising the Fitzroy. Matty Holdsworth.

Having grown up in various catchments from fighting the Bass Strait to chasing record-size Barramundi, Jeff has spent the last seven years in Rockhampton.

He survived Cyclone Marcia and will put up the anchor for Debbie's wake.

"I am not panicking at the moment, just because of where the cyclone is," he told The Morning Bulletin.

"It will drop a lot of rain and we will cop our fair share. But at this stage I don't think we will get the destructive winds like Marcia.

"Debbie, in my opinion will swing down at us at a south-westerly angle."

Jeff offered some sea-worthy advice for preparing for a cyclone.

Jeff on board his yacht Free and Easy. Matty Holdsworth.

"When something like this happens you do plan ahead. We are on a dangerous point of the Fitzroy, the wind comes straight through here and takes boats with them," he said.

"Last time the Fitzroy was a huge white-out but occasionally when it would clear you could see the boats getting smashed up. By my count 13 of our member's boats were destroyed.

"The people who just leave their boats out, they will cop a flogging. I would take five hours and move my boat into a creek and hide there. Using a basic four point system to tie the boat off.

"The guys who have boats that don't run are frantically trying to get them fixed. But luckily at the club here we have 130 people who will help each other. It is the private ones who get into strife with no one to call."