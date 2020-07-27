Captaincy takes Miller’s game ‘to the next level’

LEADING THE WAY: Skipper Jordan Miller scored two goals in Frenchville’s 6-1 win over Cap Coast on Saturday. Picture: Jann Houley

FOOTBALL: Jordan Miller is relishing the captaincy role at Frenchville.

The Roos stalwart was handed the position after appointed skipper Nick Berry suffered a season-ending ACL injury at training just days before Round 1.

Miller led from the front on Saturday, scoring a brace in his team’s comprehensive win over Capricorn Coast in Round 3 of the CQ Premier League.

The reigning champions ran out 6-1 winners in the grand final replay at Ryan Park.

Frenchville coach Mat Wust was understandably impressed by his team’s performance and, in particular, that of his new captain.

“Jordan’s showing a lot of maturity in that role,” he said.

“He brings a lot of calm to the team and I think it’s taken his game to the next level.

“He’s playing awesome football and has been since he was given the captaincy.”

Wust acknowledged that Cap Coast had some key players missing on Saturday but he was pleased that his troops never let up.

“It was a good game; it was end to end for a long time but then we started getting the ascendency,” he said.

Capricorn Coast's Thanapon Sergleedee in Saturday night’s clash with reigning champions Frenchville. Picture: Jann Houley

“The boys last week against Berserker took their foot off the gas a little bit. I was a bit cranky about that but they didn’t do that on Saturday night.

“We played for the 90 minutes, and I was really happy with their enthusiasm and intensity, and how well they controlled the game, especially Tim Zimitat in the midfield.”

Zimitat, Harry Dean, Daniel Trim and Sam Reynolds also got their names on the scorecard on Saturday.

Riley Tydd landed Cap Coast’s only goal in the 65th minute.

Frenchville are on top of the ladder with three wins from three games.

Their next opponents are second-placed Bluebirds, who had a 3-all draw with Central at the weekend.

Wust said Frenchville were just taking it week by week.

“I’m pretty happy with how we’re progressing, definitely.

“We’ve still got a long way to go to be where we want to be but it’s coming, it’s working.

“I think everyone’s playing well, there’s not a bad player on our team.”

CQ Premier League Round 3 results

Bluebirds United v Central 3-all

Nerimbera d Berserker Southside 4-1

Frenchville d Capricorn Coast 6-1

CQ Premier League ladder

1. Frenchville 9

2. Bluebirds United 7

3. Central 4

4. Nerimbera 3

5. Capricorn Coast 1

6. Berserker Southside 1