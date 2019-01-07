Menu
Shane Johnson batter, James XI, and Leighton Milburn keeper, CQ Water Services, Rockhampton cricket December 9 2018
Captains discuss Corporate T20 round five wins

Steph Allen
7th Jan 2019 3:29 PM
CRICKET: Round five of the Frenchville Sports Club Corporate Division T20 kicked off on Sunday, with eight local teams battling it out in the second half of the season.

Hospital FSCO's Iain Stewart led his team to victory against Jolt Bakery Cafe.

"We were 7 for 160,” he said.

"Jolt were 6 for 152 and didn't get our total.

"Brendan Dunbar made 50 runs and he retired. Flynn Thomassen got 36 runs.

"They were the two stand-outs for our team.

"Jolt had a player who made 54 runs.”

Stewart said despite struggling to make numbers due to Christmas holidays, he was happy to get 11 players on the park.

"We had good bowling and fielding and our last 10 overs in bowling were pretty strong,” he said.

"Batting was our strongest bit. Dunbar made 50 off 28 balls so that's pretty good.

"We're pretty happy with how the season is going. We're just having a bit of a hit and laugh and enjoying some social cricket.

"The result is secondary to us but if we win it's good.”

Stewart said the Sunday win meant the team is currently in contention for a spot in the finals.

"We've had four wins, one loss and one no result due to being rained out,” he said.

"We've played in the competition for four or five years now. It's just been a bit of good luck.”

James XI's captain Jason Conway said his team also won against Giddy Goat, for their first win of the season.

"We were 8 for 181 and Giddy Goat was about 31 short of us,” Conway said.

"It was probably a bit of luck and the team pulling together on the day.

"Two of our batters, Darcy Grant and Clayton Bidgood, both made 40 each and there was a fair bit of big hitting from Clayton as well; a few big sixers.

"Our batting was our strength and it held together on Sunday.”

Conway said the club has had plenty of depth this season, with a few young players stepping up and bringing their skill to the season's squad.

"The division is a bit of fun and is about having a good time,” he said.

"There's still a little rivalry but at the end of the day it's corporate.

"Next weekend will be a hard one, we play against Reece Plumbing and they rolled CQ Water over fairly convincingly on Sunday.

"It will be a challenge but we'll just turn up and play our game and have a good time.”

The Bangarangs' Angelo Conway said his team also came away with a win against Stanwell RCQ after bowling first.

"We got a good win yesterday and hopefully got a bonus point as well,” he said of the previous season champion's efforts.

"I believe we made 137 and chased it down within 12 overs.

"Stanwell made 137 and we chased it down and got the total.”

