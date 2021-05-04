Captured on camera: Students visit Beef Australia’s Kidzone

Primary students from all around Central Queensland descended on Beef Australia’s Kidzone on Tuesday morning.

There were lots of learning activities about science as well as the musical show hosted by Farmer George.

Ridgelands State School students had already been to the working dog show and checked out some of the cattle.

ROK040521RIDGELANDSVID: Ridgelands State School at Beef Australia Rockhampton showgrounds May 04 2021 J Houley

“All these kids come off a property so they’re pretty familiar with agricultural life; some of them have parents exhibiting here this week,” their teacher said.

Take a look at the Goovigen SS students dancing to Farmer George songs here:

ROK040521GOOVIGENVID: Goovigen State School at Beef Australia Rockhampton showgrounds May 04 2021 J Houley

And here are some cute videos of the other primary students introducing themselves:

ROK040521RGSVID: Rockhampton Grammar School at Beef Week Rockhampton showgrounds May 04 2021