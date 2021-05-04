Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
BEEF AUSTRALIA 21: Goovigen SS students at Kidzone watching Farmer George
BEEF AUSTRALIA 21: Goovigen SS students at Kidzone watching Farmer George
News

Captured on camera: Students visit Beef Australia’s Kidzone

JANN HOULEY
5th May 2021 1:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Primary students from all around Central Queensland descended on Beef Australia’s Kidzone on Tuesday morning.

There were lots of learning activities about science as well as the musical show hosted by Farmer George.

Photos
View Gallery

Ridgelands State School students had already been to the working dog show and checked out some of the cattle.

“All these kids come off a property so they’re pretty familiar with agricultural life; some of them have parents exhibiting here this week,” their teacher said.

Take a look at the Goovigen SS students dancing to Farmer George songs here:

And here are some cute videos of the other primary students introducing themselves:

depot hill ridgelands ss st marys school suncorp bank the rockhampton grammar school tmbnews westwood
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Drug user told cops she had knife to stab someone in attack

        Premium Content Drug user told cops she had knife to stab someone in attack

        Crime A woman told police she had a knife to stab someone if they attacked her, while the cops seized her drugs, a Central Queensland court heard.

        Vessel rescued after drifting onto rock wall in harbour

        Premium Content Vessel rescued after drifting onto rock wall in harbour

        News Yeppoon Coast Guard Operations Centre was contacted by the skipper of the vessel...

        Maranoa brothers showcase new invention at Beef Australia

        Premium Content Maranoa brothers showcase new invention at Beef Australia

        News They spent their weekends during COVID whipping up a new invention to make it...

        Beef Australia’s Main Event Lunch a three-generation affair

        Premium Content Beef Australia’s Main Event Lunch a three-generation affair

        News PHOTOS: See photos of Main Event Lunch diners at Beef Australia 2021 on Tuesday