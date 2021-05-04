Captured on camera: Students visit Beef Australia’s Kidzone
Primary students from all around Central Queensland descended on Beef Australia’s Kidzone on Tuesday morning.
There were lots of learning activities about science as well as the musical show hosted by Farmer George.
Ridgelands State School students had already been to the working dog show and checked out some of the cattle.
“All these kids come off a property so they’re pretty familiar with agricultural life; some of them have parents exhibiting here this week,” their teacher said.
