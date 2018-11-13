Car a mangled wreck after crash at hooning hotspot

A MAN has been hospitalised after a car ended up in a drain on a road "notorious" for hooning.

A MAN has been hospitalised after a car ended up in a drain on a road "notorious" for hooning. Annie White

A MAN has been hospitalised after a car ended up in a drain on a road "notorious" for hooning.

Queensland Police Service attended the crash the single vehicle rollover on Yandina Bli Bli Road at Parklakes at about 5.20pm last night.

A MAN has been hospitalised after a car ended up in a drain on a road "notorious" for hooning.

Queensland Ambulance Service and firefighters also attended.

A QPS media spokeswoman said the passenger received some treatment and later a man was transported to Sunshine Coast University Hospital.

A MAN has been hospitalised after a car ended up in a drain on a road "notorious" for hooning. Contributed

A passerby saw the crash happened and said it is an area "notorious" for hooning.