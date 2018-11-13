Menu
Car a mangled wreck after crash at hooning hotspot

Matty Holdsworth
by
13th Nov 2018 8:10 AM | Updated: 11:18 AM
A MAN has been hospitalised after a car ended up in a drain on a road "notorious" for hooning.

Queensland Police Service attended the crash the single vehicle rollover on Yandina Bli Bli Road at Parklakes at about 5.20pm last night. 

Queensland Ambulance Service and firefighters also attended.

A QPS media spokeswoman said the passenger received some treatment and later a man was transported to Sunshine Coast University Hospital.

A passerby saw the crash happened and said it is an area "notorious" for hooning.

